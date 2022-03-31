ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colonia, NJ

GMC Boys Basketball Player of the Year and other postseason honors, 2021-22

By Mike Kinney
NJ.com
NJ.com
 17 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

Boys Basketball: GMC Final - St. Thomas Aquinas vs. Colonia on...

www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
NJ.com
NJ.com

191K+

Followers

101K+

Posts

69M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
NJ.com

Complete baseball preview, 2022: Top players, top teams, Preseason Top 20 and more

Well high school baseball fans, do you have butterflies, sweaty palms? Are you anxious?. If you aren’t, NJ.com can help you with that. Among the links below, you can gain access to our previews for each of New Jersey’s 15 conferences. In it you’ll find information on the top teams, difference-making players, plus our baseball staff predicts which teams will win divisional championships and which individuals postseason awards.
HIGH SCHOOL
NJ.com

Central Regional defeats Donovan Catholic - Girls lacrosse recap

Hannah Lewis scored seven goals to lead Central Regional past Donovan Catholic 13-4 in Toms River. Central Regional (1-0) outshot Donovan Catholic 26-9 in the game. Ashley Hronich also had two goals with Allyson Smith, Riley Coltenback and Kaylee Citarella tallied a goal each. Kayla Kryzkowski posted a goal and an assist with Brionna Sansone tallying an assist.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Colonia, NJ
Sports
City
Colonia, NJ
NJ.com

Wright’s seven goals power Parsippany Hills past North Warren - Girls lacrosse recap

Junior Alexandra Wright’s seven goals and two assists fueled Parsippany Hills to a 16-5 victory over North Warren in Morris Plains. Madison Ballesteros had four goals and an assist for Parsippany Hills (1-0). Alexandra Hockwitt added two goals with two assists, Lourdes Ignacio added two goals and an assist, while Madelyn Wright chipped in with a goal and an assist. Alyssa Reeber made six saves.
MORRIS PLAINS, NJ
NJ.com

Haddon Township tops Timber Creek - Boys lacrosse recap

Finn McGovern tallied four goals and four assists as Haddon Township defeated Timber Creek 14-6 in Westmont. Haddon Township (1-0) held a 8-1 lead over Timber Creek (0-1) at the half. Josh Dykas also posted a hat-trick and an assist with Ryan Townsend adding two goals. Tanner Gilligan and Sebastian...
HADDON TOWNSHIP, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Thomas Aquinas
NJ.com

Hawthorne over Passaic Valley - Boys lacrosse recap

Thomas Czyzewski scored four goals to lead Hawthorne to a one-sided season-opening victory at home over Passaic Valley, 16-3. Tyler Menne and Brandon Beltran recorded three goals and one assist apiece while William Gerhardstein tallied two goals and four assists for Hawthorne, which held a 7-3 lead at halftime before blowing the game open with seven unanswered goals in the third quarter.
HAWTHORNE, NJ
NJ.com

West Morris defeats Glen Ridge - Boys lacrosse recap

Stefano Montella led West Morris with four goals to a season-opening 12-5 victory over Glen Ridge in Chester. West Morris led 8-5 at the end of the third quarter before pulling away in the fourth as it outscored Glen Ridge 4-0. Trevor Hillier, Vinnie Desiderio, and Will Carrara each netted...
GLEN RIDGE, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boys Basketball#Basketball Player#Gmc
NJ.com

Morris Knolls over Wayne Valley - Girls lacrosse recap

Brianna Mennella netted six goals as Morris Knolls beat Wayne Valley, 16-6, in Rockaway. Kira Mennella also had four goals and three assists while Addy Walker scored three times for Knolls (2-0), which led 14-0 at halftime. Steph Crossan recorded two goals as well for the Eagles. Alina Ejdys notched two assists and Aleena Seyam also scored.
WAYNE, NJ
NJ.com

Hunterdon Central defeats Watchung Hills - Girls lacrosse recap

Grace Iervolino’s five goals helped propel Hunterdon Central to a 17-4 victory over Watchung Hills in Flemington. Hunterdon Central (1-1) sprang out to a seven-goal lead in the first half before putting the game away in the second as it outscored Watchung Hills 8-2. Catherine Peacock notched a hat...
FLEMINGTON, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NJ.com

Ridge over Phillipsburg - Girls lacrosse recap

Ava Kirkwood recorded four goals and two assists to lead Ridge to a one-sided victory at home over Phillipsburg, 17-4. Julie Narleski scored four goals and assisted on another while Riley Olmstead added three goals and one assist for Ridge (1-0), which held an 11-1 lead at halftime. Samantha Byrne...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
NJ.com

Girls Basketball: Super Essex Conference all-stars, 2021-22

NOTE: These teams are selected by the Super Essex Conference, not NJ.com. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

New Providence tops Ramsey - Girls lacrosse recap

Reagan Wawzycki scored six goals and had two assists as New Providence defeated Ramsey 17-8 in New Providence. Cara Lawton also tallied four goals and a game-high four assists with Grace Kelly adding a hat-trick to go along with an assist. Paige Marusic also had two goals and an assist with Callista Slabaugh and Clarisse Marzynski tallying a goal and an assist each.
NEW PROVIDENCE, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
191K+
Followers
101K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy