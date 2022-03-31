ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Sunny and cooler Thursday

KSLA
 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleFamily relives moment tree fell through room 8-month-old was sleeping...

www.ksla.com

WDTN

Cooler with a few showers

The potential for a few spotty showers will continue today. TCooler air has moved in and highs will only be in the low 50s with windy conditions. Friday will be another unsettled day with more passing showers, breezy winds and cool conditions. It will turn cold enough Friday night to support mixing with and possibly a change over to snow. We are not expecting any snow to accumulate.
ENVIRONMENT
Q2 News

Mostly sunny and mild today

Despite a weak cold front moving through yesterday, daytime highs will remain warmer than normal today due to weak downslope flow with temperatures reaching the low to mid 50s.
LIVINGSTON, MT
WTVQ

A Cooler Stretch Ahead

Tonight- Partly cloudy skies and breezy. Southwest winds 10-15. A low of 38. Friday-Partly sunny with a 50% chance of PM (evening) rain. A cool high of 50. Saturday- A 30% chance of sprinkles/ snowflakes in the AM. Light rain PM. Becoming mostly sunny and a high of 48. Sunday-...
ENVIRONMENT
Weather
Environment
WTHR

Rainy and Cooler Tuesday

INDIANAPOLIS — Hopefully you enjoyed the sunshine today because we have a daily rain chance Tuesday through Saturday. The heaviest rain will fall on Tuesday, so grab the umbrella. We have rain and highs in the 50s in the Tuesday forecast. Rainfall potential over the next couple of days...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
KSLA

Dry weather returns for a couple days

(KSLA) - The severe threat is over for the ArkLaTex for a few days and we will remain dry until the weekend. Even then it will not be much. Expect lots of sunshine to mix in for several days. Our next shot at storms and possible severe weather returns early next week.
ENVIRONMENT
KSLA

Couple showers Saturday with more rain next week

(KSLA) - Showers will be back early Saturday, but will not be enough to ruin any plans. A better chance for rain comes in next week on Tuesday. Even then, it does not appear to be a washout. Overnight, it will be getting even chillier than what we saw Thursday...
ENVIRONMENT
KSLA

Possible severe weather anticipated Wednesday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Monday morning! I hope all of you had a fantastic weekend enjoying some of the fabulous weather across the ArkLaTex. As we kick off a new week, we’re tracking even warmer weather through the first few days of the week before tracking a strong front on the way Wednesday. This front will bring rain and thunderstorms, along with the potential for severe weather. While the timing of the storms won’t be the most conducive for severe weather, all threats are currently possible when these storms move through. We should dry out later in the week and have some cooler temperatures before we’re tracking more rain and thunderstorms on the way Saturday.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

SWEPCO prepared for severe weather in ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Southwestern Electric Power Co. (SWEPCO) crews say they are ready to respond to any power outages that results from severe storms on Wednesday, March 30. The combination of high winds and heavy rains could lead to uprooted trees and broken limbs on power lines,” said SWEPCO...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Tracking our next storm chance Tuesday

Storms rolled through the ArkLaTex on Wednesday, March 30, causing damage to homes, collapsing trees and causing many to lose power. A contract was signed to remove the confederate monument at the Caddo Parish Courthouse in downtown Shreveport. NWS surveys Sabine storm damage. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The National...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Storm causes wind damage to properties north of Tyler

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Strong storms moved through East Texas Wednesday morning and left some damage behind. In the 7800 block of Highway 110 north, just northwest of Tyler, a fence was blown over at a property The roof of a shed was also blown off at the same property. A large tree was also uprooted.
TYLER, TX

