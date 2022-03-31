Sunny and cooler Thursday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Monday morning! I hope all of you had a fantastic weekend enjoying some of the fabulous weather across the ArkLaTex. As we kick off a new week, we’re tracking even warmer weather through the first few days of the week before tracking a strong front on the way Wednesday. This front will bring rain and thunderstorms, along with the potential for severe weather. While the timing of the storms won’t be the most conducive for severe weather, all threats are currently possible when these storms move through. We should dry out later in the week and have some cooler temperatures before we’re tracking more rain and thunderstorms on the way Saturday.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO