ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Chris Rock Addresses Will Smith Incident at Standup Show

By ScreenCrush Staff
101.5 WPDH
101.5 WPDH
 19 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

A couple minutes after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars, and it became clear that the whole thing was not some kind of elaborate joke gone very wrong, a friend texted me to ask what I thought about what had happened. My response:. “Chris Rock’s next standup...

wpdh.com

Comments / 0

101.5 WPDH
101.5 WPDH

23K+

Followers

10K+

Posts

6M+

Views

Related
Complex

Steve Harvey Discusses Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock at Oscars, Shares the ‘Man Thing’ Actor Should Have Done

Steve Harvey has now given his take on Will Smith’s slapping of Chris Rock during the 2022 Oscars ceremony. The Judge Steve Harvey and Family Feud host believes the King Richard Oscar-winner “overreacted” to Rock’s G.I. Jane 2 joke directed at Jada Pinkett Smith, who Tuesday welcomed a “season for healing” in a timely Instagram post. Harvey also questioned the circumstances surrounding the slap, arguing that it was a “Hollywood move” due to Smith’s knowledge that Rock would be unable to react in the moment.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'This is worse than the G.I. Jane joke!': Will Smith is branded a 'hypocrite' as 1991 video resurfaces showing him mocking a bald man's hair loss - after he slapped Chris Rock for similar jibe

Will Smith has been called out online after a resurfaced video from 1991 showed the actor mocking a man for being bald. The Fresh Prince star quickly became the talking point of Sunday night's Oscars when he slapped Chris Rock on stage for making a joke about his wife's hair.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Will Smith
Person
Chris Rock
Whiskey Riff

Academy Awards 1973: John Wayne Had To Be Restrained From Confronting Native American Woman Sacheen Littlefeather On Stage

We’re only a couple days removed from Will Smith slapping the ever-living hell out of Chris Rock on stage at this year’s Oscars, after the comedian made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair loss. The Full Uncensored video of Will Smith’s altercation with Chris Rock at the #Oscars pic.twitter.com/cGQ3plSEiz — Movies (@moreoffilms) March 28, 2022 There’s no doubt that the incident was the wildest Oscars moment in recent memory, and hell, I’ll bet it will stay that way for […] The post Academy Awards 1973: John Wayne Had To Be Restrained From Confronting Native American Woman Sacheen Littlefeather On Stage first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Standup#Stand Up Comedy#The Academy Awards#Academy#The Board Of Governors
Parade

What Did Will Smith Say to Chris Rock at the Oscars—And Have They Already Made Up? See the Uncensored Clip!

The 2022 Oscars were going along swimmingly on the night of Sunday, March 27, with co-hosts Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall doing some funny bits and the musical performances (including Beyoncé‘s opening number and Megan Thee Stallion‘s surprise “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” rap) getting the crowd going … until Best Actor nominee Will Smith slapped presenter Chris Rock in the face.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Fans Will Be Able To Stream Chris Rock, Jim Carrey And More Paying Tribute To Bob Saget In Special Memorial Show

From the moment the news broke about Bob Saget’s tragic death in January, his friends in the world of television and comedy have been paying tribute to the comedian. The likes of Pete Davidson, Adam Sandler and Jim Carrey immediately posted to social media about their friend. His Full House family rallied around his real-life family. A star-studded, post-funeral “punk rock shiva” was held at Los Angeles’ The Comedy Store, followed by a second night of celebration at the legendary club. Now it’s been announced that the special memorial show will soon be available for streaming on Netflix.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Collider

Will Smith Issues an Apology to Chris Rock Following Oscars Altercation

Following their altercation at The Oscars, Will Smith has issued an apology for slapping presenter Chris Rock during the award show's live broadcast. The slap occurred as comedian Rock was presenting the award for Best Documentary Film. During his presentation, Rock made a joke about Smith's wife Jada Pinkett-Smith's newly shorn hair, calling her GI Jane — a sensitive subject given her very public struggle with alopecia. Smith then charged the stage and hit the category presenter, proceeding to return to his seat and shout at Rock that he shouldn't joke about his wife. Much of the event was cut from the US broadcast of the event, but full footage was shortly thereafter released to Twitter, where it quickly went viral.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Jordyn Woods Parties With Will Smith in Sheer Sequin Dress & Strappy Sandals

Click here to read the full article. Oscars weekend was filled with ample style on and off the red carpet in Los Angeles on Sunday. Jordyn Woods was one of the celebrities to give her followers a closer look at her outfit of choice as she made her way to a few after-parties. The fashion influencer shared a slew of new images on Instagram on Monday posing in a luxe look that was fitting for Hollywood’s biggest night. View this post on Instagram A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods) Woods showed off a sheer form-fitting white dress embellished with silver...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Rock Singer Keaton Pierce Dies 'Suddenly and Unexpectedly'

Rock singer Keaton Pierce, from Kentucky band Too Close to Touch, has died "suddenly and unexpectedly." The band announced the tragic news on social media, writing in a Facebook post, "To all of the people who's lives were positively affected by the music of Too Close To Touch. We wish we had a better way to break this news."
MUSIC
101.5 WPDH

When Rock Stars Punched Out Rock Stars at Awards Shows

Chris Rock getting slapped upside the head by Will Smith was surprising, and definitely made the Oscars must-see TV. After Rock made a pretty lame and unnecessary jab at Smith's wife Jada Pinkett-Smith's buzzed hair (after she'd been open and vulnerable about her struggles with alopecia), Smith strode up on stage and welcomed Rock "to earth."
MUSIC
101.5 WPDH

101.5 WPDH

Poughkeepsie, NY
23K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

101.5 WPDH plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy