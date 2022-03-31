Chris Rock Addresses Will Smith Incident at Standup Show

Following their altercation at The Oscars, Will Smith has issued an apology for slapping presenter Chris Rock during the award show's live broadcast. The slap occurred as comedian Rock was presenting the award for Best Documentary Film. During his presentation, Rock made a joke about Smith's wife Jada Pinkett-Smith's newly shorn hair, calling her GI Jane — a sensitive subject given her very public struggle with alopecia. Smith then charged the stage and hit the category presenter, proceeding to return to his seat and shout at Rock that he shouldn't joke about his wife. Much of the event was cut from the US broadcast of the event, but full footage was shortly thereafter released to Twitter, where it quickly went viral.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO