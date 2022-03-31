ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson County, NJ

HCIAL Boys Basketball Player of the Year and other postseason honors, 2021-22

By Mike Kinney
NJ.com
NJ.com
 17 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

BOYS BASKETBALL: St. Peters Prep vs Hudson Catholic — Hudson...

www.nj.com

Comments / 0

NJ.com
NJ.com

191K+

Followers

101K+

Posts

69M+

Views

Related
NJ.com

Seton Hall hiring Saint Peter’s coach Shaheen Holloway was a ‘no brainer,’ N.J. hoops legend says | Praise from Hall of Famer, more

Shaheen Holloway has completed the circle of life. The Saint Peter’s head coach, who starred as a player at Seton Hall, is returning to the Pirates. Seton Hall announced Wednesday it has hired Holloway, fresh off his run to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament with the Peacocks, to replace Kevin Willard, who left to take the top job at Maryland.
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
NJ.com

Hunterdon County softball season preview, 2022

2021 – 12-15, lost to Warren Hills in Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament second round; lost to Raritan in Central Jersey, Group 2 first round. Outlook: Experience is the best aspect of this year’s Terrier squad, a lineup highlighted by one of the best batteries among the Skyland Conference’s small schools – 2021 all-county junior catcher Kaitlyn Fike and junior pitcher Paige Brightwell. Fike batted .571 with 48 hits (both stats second-best in the county) and 16 doubles and slugged .821. Brightwell led the county with 220 strikeouts while posting a 3.50 ERA, and batted .345 with 30 hits.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hudson County, NJ
Sports
County
Hudson County, NJ
Hudson County, NJ
Education
NJ.com

No. 13 Wall tops St. Joseph (Met.) - Boys lacrosse recap

Connor Moore led the way for Wall, No. 13 in NJ.com’s Top 20, with a hat-trick and an assist as it defeated St. Joseph (Met.) 10-3 in Wall. Matt Dollive also tallied a hat-trick and an assist with John McCurry adding two goals as well. Patrick Donohue and William Madden also had a goal each with Dominick Giglio, Jack Belko, Michael Hoarle and Jack Meyer tallying an assist apiece.
WALL TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Hawthorne over Passaic Valley - Boys lacrosse recap

Thomas Czyzewski scored four goals to lead Hawthorne to a one-sided season-opening victory at home over Passaic Valley, 16-3. Tyler Menne and Brandon Beltran recorded three goals and one assist apiece while William Gerhardstein tallied two goals and four assists for Hawthorne, which held a 7-3 lead at halftime before blowing the game open with seven unanswered goals in the third quarter.
HAWTHORNE, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boys Basketball#Basketball Player#St Peter
Taunton Daily Gazette

Dighton-Rehoboth boys volleyball falls in season opener

MEDFIELD— The Spring 2022 high school sports season is officially underway in the Greater Taunton area, though it's not exactly the start that Dighton-Rehoboth boys volleyball wanted. The Falcons fell to Medfield on the road Thursday in Tri-Valley League action in three straight sets, 17-25, 18-25, 20-25, and start the season off with a 0-1 record.  ...
MEDFIELD, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NJ.com

Morris Knolls over Wayne Valley - Girls lacrosse recap

Brianna Mennella netted six goals as Morris Knolls beat Wayne Valley, 16-6, in Rockaway. Kira Mennella also had four goals and three assists while Addy Walker scored three times for Knolls (2-0), which led 14-0 at halftime. Steph Crossan recorded two goals as well for the Eagles. Alina Ejdys notched two assists and Aleena Seyam also scored.
WAYNE, NJ
NJ.com

Morristown tops Lenape Valley - Boys lacrosse recap

Ian Plott tallied six goals and two assists to lead Morristown past Lenape Valley 15-3 in Morristown. Thomas Gleichman also posted four goals and an assist for Morristown (1-0) with David Votapek scoring two goals to go along with three assists. Eric Rider had two goals and two assists with Jack Byrne tallying a goal and two assists. Aidan Clarke and Connor Ross had an assist each.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
191K+
Followers
101K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy