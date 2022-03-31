HCIAL Boys Basketball Player of the Year and other postseason honors, 2021-22

2021 – 12-15, lost to Warren Hills in Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament second round; lost to Raritan in Central Jersey, Group 2 first round. Outlook: Experience is the best aspect of this year’s Terrier squad, a lineup highlighted by one of the best batteries among the Skyland Conference’s small schools – 2021 all-county junior catcher Kaitlyn Fike and junior pitcher Paige Brightwell. Fike batted .571 with 48 hits (both stats second-best in the county) and 16 doubles and slugged .821. Brightwell led the county with 220 strikeouts while posting a 3.50 ERA, and batted .345 with 30 hits.

HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ ・ 32 MINUTES AGO