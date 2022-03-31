Memorial Health System employees raise nearly $1K for walking trail

Bridgewater Retirement Community is working on new walking trails that will be open to the public and will complement existing trails and parks in the Town of Bridgewater. The new trails, which will be located off Will Lane adjacent to Oakdale Park, are comprised of a mix of 8’-wide fully-accessible paved walkways and 6’-wide gravel trails. They will provide access to several destinations and overlooks, including a natural playground, outdoor classroom, marsh walk, woodland overlook, and more.

BRIDGEWATER, VA ・ 14 DAYS AGO