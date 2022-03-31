ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First of its kind Van Gogh exhibition, coming only to Michigan, adds even more pieces

By Edward Pevos
 17 hours ago
DETROIT - A one-of-a-kind Vincent van Gogh exhibition coming only to Michigan has added even more pieces. More than 70 authentic van Gogh works will now be on display at “Van Gogh in America” at the Detroit Institute of Arts from October 2, 2022 through January 22,...

