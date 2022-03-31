ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two kids with special needs left outside of Iowa school unsupervised

By KCCI Staff
 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleDES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - A family in Iowa is speaking out after their two special needs children were left outside of a school unsupervised on Tuesday. “The only thing I could think about was the what-if’s, and this needs to be addressed and not happen again,” mother Gina Hernandez...

