Susquehanna Woman Killed While Crossing Rt. 11
An elderly Susquehanna woman is dead in what police describe as a "DUI Fatal" incident involving drugs. In a news release from the State Police in Gibson,Troopers...991thewhale.com
An elderly Susquehanna woman is dead in what police describe as a "DUI Fatal" incident involving drugs. In a news release from the State Police in Gibson,Troopers...991thewhale.com
The Whale 99.1 FM plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0