WWE Has Spanish-Language Comedy And Family Drama Scripted Series In The Works

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: WME has signed Miranda Kwok, the creator, writer, actor and producer best known for creating and exec producing Fox’s crime drama The Cleaning Lady, for representation.
The series produced by Warner Bros. Television and Fox Entertainment is based on Argentina’s La Chica Que Limpia. It centers on Thony (Elodie Yung), a whip-smart Cambodian doctor who comes to the U.S. for a medical treatment to save her son. When the system fails and pushes her into hiding, she is forced to use her cunning and intelligence to fight back, breaking the law for all the...
Comments / 0