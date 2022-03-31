WWE Has Spanish-Language Comedy And Family Drama Scripted Series In The Works

Click here to read the full article. After being exclusively virtual the past couple of years, we are happy to announce we are back in front of a live audience again. The Oscars may have just ended, but Deadline’s Contenders Television event is looking forward with the biggest gathering of the small screen’s awards hopefuls we have ever put together. It will all take place at Paramount Studios in person, and live streamed for those at home, on the weekend of April 9 and 10, 2022. Forty-seven shows and 146 speakers will participate in Deadline’s Contenders Television, a massive kickoff event for...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 1 DAY AGO