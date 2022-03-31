ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huron County, MI

Huron County's hazard mitigation plan approved

By Robert Creenan
Huron Daily Tribune
Huron Daily Tribune
 19 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kI6wd_0evEgaa200
The Huron County Board of Commissioners has approved an updated hazard mitigation plan, which would allow the county to be eligible for FEMA grants in the event of a disaster. (Tribune File Photo)

After an arduous, years-long process, the Huron County Board of Commissioners finally approved the county’s hazard mitigation plan.

Randy Miller, the county’s emergency services director, said this plan makes it possible for the county to apply for grants and funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to help accomplish hazard mitigation strategies outlined in the plan.

It was last updated in 2008 and has been in the revision phase since 2014.

The plan is a way for the county, state, or federal government to recognize issues and concerns within a community and identify possible ways to mitigate those impacts before they happen. Its goal is to save lives and property by getting ahead of problems before they become a disaster.

In addition to numerous strategies listed in the plan for how to deal with the likes of floods, thunderstorms, fires, and hazardous materials, the 200-plus page plan has a community profile of Huron County listing the infrastructure, natural features, and different kinds of hazards the communities are at risk of dealing with.

The plan was developed alongside the county’s master plan, as Miller had previously said they share much of the same information and wanted them to work together. The COVID-19 pandemic caused a few months of delays.

The Saginaw-based Spicer Group put the plan together, with input from past and present Huron County commissioners, planners, the road commission, building and zoning director Jeff Smith, and Tuscola County’s Emergency Management Coordinator Steven Anderson.

Miller said during the commissioner’s meeting this week that now the documentation goes back to FEMA, and over the course of this year, the county will make it available to every municipality to piggyback on it if they do not have one already. While not every city, town, and village is required to, he encourages all of them to approve the plan so they can avoid going through the same process the county did to get the plan right and get FEMA approval.

“The last month and a half of the process was a nightmare,” Miller said. “They had no idea Michigan had townships when reviewing our plan. This person came from somewhere else and didn’t understand Michigan’s political dynamics.”

Any municipality that would want to adopt this hazard mitigation plan for their own would have to pass a resolution, like how the commissioners passed it.

“It’s a living document, so it can be adjusted as we need it to,” Miller said.

The finished plan will be available for viewing on the county’s website next week.

