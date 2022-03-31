ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How do people function being this functional?

By Connor Veenstra
 19 hours ago
Connor Veenstra (Tribune File Photo)

I've lived my life from crisis to crisis for as long as I can remember. I've always looked for something to focus on, to fix, to think about until it magically goes away like the most stressful form of meditation in the world.

Part of it's genetic: ADHD has this annoying thing where it needs to be focusing on something at all times or nothing feels normal. Part of it is just my own adrenaline junkie personality; I tend to seek out things that make me scared, even if I back out of them in the end.

This pattern has caused more than a bit of trouble in my life.

"Oh really, Connor? Constantly looking to be in a fear-fueled adrenaline rush has made life difficult for you? Man the brain jars, boys. We've got a mind worth preserving here."

Yeah, yeah, I know, but when you've spent your life in a certain emotional state, it's hard to get a sense of it anymore. The "frog in boiling water" analogy exists for a reason.

The strange thing, though, is that lately I seem to be doing all right. I mean, it's only been like a day and change, but that's more peace and quiet I've had in like three years. My relationships with my friends are good, I'm keeping up my hobbies outside of work, my sleep schedule is fine, I'm doing a lot of baking for some reason, and in the last week I've only ordered one pizza.

Sure, there's still a pile of day-old dishes in my sink, but I still intend to do them, which is more than I could've said a month ago.

So, yeah, things are looking up. I could reasonably be mistaken for a functioning adult and in some ways I actually am.

And I have no idea what to make of it.

How do people function being this functional?

It feels borderline unnatural for me to be this calm. I feel like I'll never get out of my chair, I feel so relaxed. How people do anything without a sense of immanent punishment is beyond me.

I don't miss it, strictly speaking, in the same way one misses the feeling they got from a lovely massage that goes away after a few days, but it is weird not to have it. It's like having a beehive above your front door all summer, finally getting rid of it, and then finding yourself still listening for that familiar buzzing noise above your head for the next three months.

And even if I do feel that familiar fear creeping in, it's not as bad as it was before. It's more like a toxic friend poking in for a visit rather than that same friend crashing on your couch. For some reason, that friend is all the more bearable when I know he's not going to be around for more than a day.

I'm very glad I'm doing what I need to feel better. I just wish feeling content didn't feel so weird.

Connor Veenstra is a staff writer for the Huron Daily Tribune. He can be reached at connor.veenstra@hearstnp.com.

