ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Russia holding on to positions outside Kyiv: British military intelligence

By Mychael Schnell
The Hill
The Hill
 17 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u5bsy_0evEgV7H00
Tweet

Russia is holding on to positions outside of Kyiv, according to British military intelligence.

The United Kingdom’s Ministry of Defense said Russia’s forces are still holding positions east and west of Kyiv but noted that a “limited number of units” have been withdrawn by the country. The assessment comes after Moscow earlier this week said it would “drastically reduce military activity” near Kyiv and Chernihiv.

British officials are predicting that some suburbs of Kyiv will see “heavy fighting” in the near future.

“Russian forces continue to hold positions to the east and west of Kyiv despite the withdrawal of a limited number of units,” the U.K.’s defense ministry wrote in an intelligence update on Twitter.

“Heavy fighting will likely take place in the suburbs of the city in the coming days,” the update added.

The Ministry of Defense also wrote that Chernihiv and Mariupol are still experiencing shelling and heavy fighting, respectively.

“Despite Russian statements indicating an intended reduction of military activity around Chernihiv, significant Russian shelling and missile strikes have continued,” the Defense Ministry wrote in its intelligence update.

“Heavy fighting continues in Mariupol, a key objective of Russian forces, however Ukrainian forces remain in control of the centre of the city,” officials added.

Russian state media reported on Tuesday that Moscow would pull back its military activity in Kyiv and Chernihiv near the Belarus border, though some U.S. officials were skeptical of such a move. Asked about the reports on Tuesday, President Biden said “we’ll see.”

“I don’t read anything into it until I see what their actions are,” the president said.

“We’ll see if they follow through on what they are suggesting,” he added.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine entered its fifth week on Thursday. It began late last month, when Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a military operation in Ukraine.

Comments / 2

If you enjoy reading articles from
The Hill
The Hill

523K+

Followers

63K+

Posts

396M+

Views

Follow The Hill and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Radar Online.com

Vladimir Putin's Only 'Indestructible' Supertank Destroyed, Adding Another Loss In Russia's War Against Ukraine

Vladimir Putin's only "indestructible" super tank has been destroyed. The T-80UM2 tank, nicknamed the Black Eagle, was reportedly demolished in Ukraine less than one month after Russia's President declared war against the Eastern European country. Article continues below advertisement. According to Military Today, the tank was somehow used in the...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Military Intelligence#Ukraine#Kyiv#British#Russian#Twitter#The Ministry Of Defense#The Defense Ministry#Ukrainian
The Week

Putin's 'Achilles heel' in Ukraine is Russians believing their 'soldiers are dying unnecessarily,' CNN says

Soviet Russia finally pulled out of Afghanistan because fierce Afghan resistance, fueled by U.S.-provided Stinger missiles, were eating away at Russian forces, eventually resulting in 15,000 Russian deaths. "Today the death toll of Russian troops in Ukraine could already match those killed over 10 years in Afghanistan," CNN's Nic Robertson reported early Thursday, citing NATO estimates.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Red Army loses 40,000 troops: Total number of Russian soldiers killed, injured or captured in just four weeks shows toll of Vladimir Putin's Ukraine invasion is hitting morale, Nato says

Up to 40,000 Russian soldiers are believed to have been killed, injured or captured since Ukraine was invaded four weeks ago – and yet another of Moscow’s generals has died in action. Nato declared the toll was having a major impact on the morale of President Vladimir Putin’s...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Indy100

The map of where you need to go to survive a nuclear war

Things are getting.... worrying. Vladimir Putin has put Russia’s nuclear deterrent forces on high alert, citing “aggressive statements” by NATO and tough financial sanctions, and increased the risk of a devastating nuclear war in the process.The move followed a message from Putin who warned that anyone who tried to “hinder” Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will see “consequences you have never seen in your history”.Russia’s foreign minister Sergei Lavrov has also warned a third World War would be ‘nuclear and destructive’.If you want to survive an immediate strike in a conflict between nuclear superpowers, it follows that you'll want to avoid...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Teenage Queen’s Guard, 19, who ‘went AWOL to go fight Russia in Ukraine’ is arrested after agreeing to return to UK amid fears rogue soldiers could drag Britain into war

A member of the Queen's Guard has been arrested by military police after leaving his post and heading to Ukraine to fight against Russian invaders. The 19-year-old contacted army bosses while in Ukraine, where he wanted to use his training with the regiment to help Ukrainian forces, and agreed to return to Britain.
U.K.
Fox News

US commander estimates nearly three-quarters of Russian forces are dedicated to Ukraine

Gen. Tod Wolters, head of U.S. European Command, said Tuesday that Russia has devoted the vast majority of its military personnel to the invasion of Ukraine. During a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing, Sen. Angus King, D-Maine, noted the large number of Russian reserves committed to the cause, and he asked Wolters what portion of the Russian military was now involved in the invasion.
MILITARY
WVNews

What happens in Russia if Putin can’t win in Ukraine?

The world has been transfixed by Ukraine’s fight for survival. As the war drags on, we’d better start considering what will become of Russia, as well. President Vladimir Putin’s nation has now been subjected to an isolation more sudden and total than that experienced by any major power in recent history. What that leads to may not be pretty.
POLITICS
The Independent

Ukraine news - latest: Kyiv says more Russian troops being brought in as Putin ‘wants to split country in two’

Russia is bringing more troops on rotation and may attempt further advances on Ukrainian soil, Ukraine’s interior ministry adviser Vadym Denysenko said.It comes days after Vladimir Putin’s regime claimed its invasion was going to plan and hinted that it would focus on its limited goal of “liberating” the separatist-controlled Donbas region of eastern Ukraine.Reports from the West suggest the Kremlin’s perceived shift of focus is an attempt to save face after Russia had failed to seize several Ukrainian cities.Mr Denysenko also said in a televised address that Russia has started destroying Ukrainian fuel and food storage depots, meaning the...
POLITICS
The Hill

The Hill

523K+
Followers
63K+
Post
396M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy