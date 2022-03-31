Russia holding on to positions outside Kyiv: British military intelligence

Tweet

Russia is holding on to positions outside of Kyiv, according to British military intelligence.

The United Kingdom’s Ministry of Defense said Russia’s forces are still holding positions east and west of Kyiv but noted that a “limited number of units” have been withdrawn by the country. The assessment comes after Moscow earlier this week said it would “drastically reduce military activity” near Kyiv and Chernihiv.

British officials are predicting that some suburbs of Kyiv will see “heavy fighting” in the near future.

“Russian forces continue to hold positions to the east and west of Kyiv despite the withdrawal of a limited number of units,” the U.K.’s defense ministry wrote in an intelligence update on Twitter.

“Heavy fighting will likely take place in the suburbs of the city in the coming days,” the update added.

The Ministry of Defense also wrote that Chernihiv and Mariupol are still experiencing shelling and heavy fighting, respectively.

“Despite Russian statements indicating an intended reduction of military activity around Chernihiv, significant Russian shelling and missile strikes have continued,” the Defense Ministry wrote in its intelligence update.

“Heavy fighting continues in Mariupol, a key objective of Russian forces, however Ukrainian forces remain in control of the centre of the city,” officials added.

Russian state media reported on Tuesday that Moscow would pull back its military activity in Kyiv and Chernihiv near the Belarus border, though some U.S. officials were skeptical of such a move. Asked about the reports on Tuesday, President Biden said “we’ll see.”

“I don’t read anything into it until I see what their actions are,” the president said.

“We’ll see if they follow through on what they are suggesting,” he added.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine entered its fifth week on Thursday. It began late last month, when Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a military operation in Ukraine.