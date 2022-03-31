ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Tesla Stock Slips Ahead of Q1 Deliveries, Extended Shanghai Gigafactory Shutdown

By Martin Baccardax
TheStreet
TheStreet
 17 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DKabo_0evEeZZl00

Update at 9:41 am EST

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report shares edged modestly lower Thursday even as reports suggest the clean-energy carmaker will likely extend the closure of its Shanghai gigafactory as China's biggest city remains on Covid lockdown.

An internal memo suggests Tesla, which closed the Shanghai plant on Monday as the city entered an extraordinary lockdown amid a resurgence in Covid infections, won't resume production until at least April 3.

Tesla sold around 116,360 China-made cars over the first two months of the year, according to official trade data, most of which were bound for export to markets in Europe and Asia, and it has largely absorbed the impact of the delayed opening of Tesla's Berlin gigafactory and supply chain disruptions that have hindered production in California.

"We see the recent China Covid flare-ups as a potential risk to the downside," said Credit Suisse analyst Dan Levy, who carries an 'outperform' rating with a $1,025 price target on Tesla stock. "Given Tesla deliveries are typically heavily weighted toward the end of the quarter, it is certainly possible that Tesla’s likely quarter-end wave will be somewhat limited by the rise of COVID (albeit, the shutdown is not nationwide, thus it’s unclear how much the shutdown will impact deliveries)."

Tesla shares were marked 0.85% lower in early Thursday trading to change hands at $1,084.70 each, a move that would trim the stock's one-month gain to around 26%.

Tesla will post its first quarter delivery figures tomorrow or Saturday, with analysts looking for a tally of around 313,000 units.

Late last year, Tesla founder and CEO Elon Musk said the Model S Plaid, the car-maker's high performance luxury sedan, will be made available in China "probably around March".

The Plaid, priced at $140,000, has a charge range of 520 miles and reportedly can reach top speeds of 200 miles per hour.

"With China being the biggest EV market, Tesla’s ambitious production plans in the country turned out to be fruitful. Increased production of Model 3 and Y from Gigafactory in Shanghai is assisting top-line growth," said Crisp Idea analyst Nanda Sai, who carries a 'buy' rating with a 12-month price target of $1,087.00 on Tesla stock.

"The Shanghai factory is ramping up production and commands a significant market share in the China EV market and the company remains focused on further improvements to increase production rates," he added.

Tesla will also publish earnings for the three months ending in March slated for publication on April 25.

Early indications suggest analyst are looking for revenues in the region of $17.57 billion, up 68.3% from last year and profits of around $2.24 per share.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
TheStreet
TheStreet

30K+

Followers

83K+

Posts

4M+

Views

Follow TheStreet and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Tesla seeks 2nd stock split in less than 2 years

NEW YORK — (AP) — Shares of Tesla jumped at the opening bell Monday after the electric car maker announced its second stock split in less than two years. The company said in a regulatory filing, and also in a tweet, that it plans to make a request at an upcoming annual shareholders meeting to increase its number of authorized shares so that it can split the stock in the form of a dividend.
STOCKS
International Business Times

Tesla Rolls Out First Vehicles As German Gigafactory Goes Live

Tesla will on Tuesday deliver to customers the first 30 Model Y cars made at its 5 billion euro ($5.5 billion) Gruenheide plant, launching its first European production hub that is the biggest investment in a German car factory in recent history. Chief Executive Elon Musk arrived in Berlin on...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
TheStreet

GM Finds an Original Way to Avoid a Shortage of Its Cars

Car manufacturers have been confronted for a little over two years now with a headache that they are no longer sure if they will be able to manage and master it anytime soon. This problem, which is becoming difficult to solve, was caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and has just been exacerbated by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
CARS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Motley Fool

Tesla Plans Another Stock Split, but This Tiny Nasdaq Stock Jumped Even More

The Nasdaq moved slightly higher in premarket trading Monday morning. Another Nasdaq stock in the healthcare industry saw even bigger share-price gains. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
itechpost.com

Tesla CEO Elon Musk Wants Another Tesla Stock Split This Year

Tesla is planning to have another stock split this year. Tesla (TSLA) shares soared high after announcing the possible Tesla stock split at its annual meeting in 2022. Tesla's filing at the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and its recent tweet confirms the Tesla stock split. It is reported that in the coming Tesla annual meeting in 2022, Tesla will ask for shareholder approval to split the company's stock in order to pay a special dividend to shareholders.
STOCKS
US News and World Report

Tesla to Seek Shareholder Approval for Stock Split; Shares Surge

(Reuters) - Tesla Inc will seek investor approval to increase its number of shares to enable a stock split in the form of a dividend, the electric-car maker said on Monday, sending its shares up about 5%. The plan came as the company suspended its Shanghai factory amid COVID-19-related lockdown...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shanghai#Tesla Shares#Tesla Stock Slips Ahead#Q1 Deliveries#Tsla#Tesla Inc Report#Covid
TheStreet

Tesla Snubbed from Elite Club While Rivals Ford, Rivian Are Anointed

The TIME100 Most Influential Companies list was unveiled on Wednesday and it includes such heavyweight as Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Microsoft Corporation Report, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report, Netflix (NFLX) - Get Netflix, Inc. Report and Ford (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report, whose CEO Jim Farley took to social media to spread the good news.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Tesla stock pops after stock split plans disclosed

Shares of Tesla shot up Monday after the electric vehicle giant disclosed plans to enable a stock split, which would be the second in two years. said in an 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that it will ask shareholders to approve an increase in the number of shares outstanding. The request will be made at its 2022 annual shareholders’ meeting expected in October.
STOCKS
Reuters

Tesla adds to wave of megacap stock splits

March 28 (Reuters) - Tesla's (TSLA.O) announcement on Monday that it will seek shareholder approval to increase its share count in order to enable a stock split adds to a recent wave of megacap companies splitting their shares in a bid to attract more investors. Tesla said in a filing...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Credit Suisse
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Tesla
Country
China
BBC

Tesla: Elon Musk opens delayed 'gigafactory' in Berlin

Tesla boss Elon Musk has opened a huge electric car "gigafactory" near Berlin which is the first European hub for the firm. The plant was delayed for eight months after local authority licensing problems. The more than €5bn (£4bn) factory is the biggest investment in a German car plant in...
BUSINESS
Biloxi Sun Herald

Tesla Stock Slides Amid Second U.S. and China Price Hike, Shanghai Covid Surge

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report shares edged lower Tuesday after the clean-energy carmaker raised prices on its best-selling models in the U.S. and China for the second time in a week. U.S. prices for all of Tesla's cars were bumped higher overnight, with the Model 3 cost increasing...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Tesla Rival Nio Said To Be Pushing Back Key ES7 SUV Launch By A Month

Nio Inc (NYSE: NIO) will push back the launch of its hotly anticipated ES7 electric sports utility vehicle by a month, CnEVpost reported on Wednesday, citing the company’s co-founder and president Qin Lihong. What Happened: Shanghai-based Nio will now launch the ES7 towards the end of May instead of...
CARS
TechCrunch

Tesla closes Shanghai Gigafactory for two days as Covid cases spike in China

The automaker sent a notice to employees and suppliers on Wednesday informing them of the closure, reported Reuters, which viewed the internal memo. The electric vehicle maker didn’t confirm the reason for suspending production on Wednesday and Thursday. However, the temporary suspension in production comes as Toyota and Volkswagen – the world’s largest two automakers – also idled operations in China this week due to a local increase in COVID-19 cases and the additional restrictions that the government implemented to manage the surge.
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
30K+
Followers
83K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy