Second COVID-19 Booster Shot Now Approved: Here’s Who’s Eligible

By Black Information Network
Chicago Defender
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleOlder Americans will soon have access to the newly authorized second COVID-19 booster shot. On Tuesday (March 29), The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) approved another dose of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna for adults 50 and up. Those eligible just need to wait...

