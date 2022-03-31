Nebraska & Iowa Sending Equipment to Ukraine

BOSTON (CBS) – The White House announced Thursday the U.S. will welcome up to 100,000 refugees from Ukraine who have fled the Russian invasion there. It’s not known yet what states they’ll be headed to, but Governor Charlie Baker has said Massachusetts will welcome them. The federal government has not contacted Baker’s office yet about Ukrainian refugees, but the state took in 900 refugees from Afghanistan last year when 37,000 moved to the U.S. “I think everybody feels awful about the horrific events that are taking place in the Ukraine, and we certainly would step up and help some of those folks if they make their way to the US, absolutely,” Baker told reporters back on March 1.

