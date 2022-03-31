ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leon County, FL

Early morning storms cause damage across Big Bend

By WTXL Digital Staff
WTXL ABC 27 News
WTXL ABC 27 News
 17 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MmuNb_0evEeFAT00

Storms across the Big Bend Thursday morning have caused some damage in local communities.

FLORIDA

Leon County:

In Leon County, a tree fell onto the roadway in the Old Chemonie Plantation subdivision near Archer Road. That has since been cleared. Also in Leon County, the National Weather Service said that a lightning strike on a home caused a minor fire early Thursday morning.

Additionally, in Tallahassee, trees have been reported down in the Buck Lake Road area.

Jefferson County:

Jefferson County Sheriff's Office reported that a large brush fire is active near Waukeenah Highway from a power line. Road closed, tree down and power line down.

Jackson County:

In southwest Jackson County, a confirmed tornado caused damage to at least two homes along US-231 between Alford and I-10.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
WTXL ABC 27 News
WTXL ABC 27 News

12K+

Followers

4K+

Posts

2M+

Views

Follow WTXL ABC 27 News and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
WTOK-TV

Heavy, strong storms likely Friday morning

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Severe thunderstorms are possible Friday morning across East Mississippi and West Alabama. The severe thunderstorms that form will be embedded within a large area of heavy storms that tracks across our area. The storms will arrive between 3 AM and 6 AM, and they will exit our area between 8 AM and 11 AM. Any lingering rain should come to an end by 1 PM.
MERIDIAN, MS
click orlando

Timeline: Here’s when severe weather is possible where you live

ORLANDO, Fla. – 12:03 A.M. UPDATE: A tornado warning has been issued for Orange, Brevard and Seminole counties until 12:30 a.m. 11:45 P.M. UPDATE: The tornado warning for Orange County has expired and been replaced by a severe thunderstorm warning until 12:15 a.m. A new tornado warning was issued in Marion County, including Summerfield, Weirsdale and Candler, and is in effect until 12:45 a.m.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
KEYT

3 bodies found in a submerged SUV in Alabama as South recovers from series of storms

Three bodies were found Thursday in a submerged vehicle, authorities said, after a powerful storm dumped record rain amounts in Alabama. The bodies of a 72-year-old man along with two women ages 53 and 42 were recovered from an SUV in Holt, Alabama, after stormwater receded, the Tuscaloosa Police Department said in a statement. Officials have not released their names.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Leon County, FL
Government
County
Leon County, FL
City
Alford, FL
City
Tallahassee, FL
Tallahassee, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
WESH

Strong to Severe Storms Possible Tonight into early Wednesday

We have the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms late tonight into the overnight hours early Wednesday. This is with a potent upper low that will be developing in the northern Gulf of Mexico. We'll see a line of showers and storms tonight capable of producing damaging winds, heavy rain and even an isolated tornado could be possible. This will be round one of the storms. Round two will be Wednesday afternoon wiht the potential of strong to severe storms then. We do clear out the wet weather late Wednesday night. Thursday and mostly Friday look quiet.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Bend#Tornado#Lightning Strike#I 10#Extreme Weather#Leonsheriff#Latentchange
WKRG News 5

VIDEO: Tornado touches down in Baldwin County

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A tornado touched down late Tuesday night in Baldwin County, and a WKRG News 5 viewer caught it on camera. Blake Salter shared this video and photo with us from an area between Foley and Summerdale. WKRG News 5’s Debbie Williams was in the area after the stormed moved through. […]
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
KTAL

Biggest concern from upcoming storms could be heavy rain

Update: The very latest runs of two different high-resolution models show the expected line of storms Monday night could stall somewhere in our area and leave a swath of rainfall totals over SIX inches. (see map below) Flash Flooding could become a concern if this develops. The rain will be heaviest Monday night into very early Tuesday morning.
ENVIRONMENT
WOOD

Severe Thunderstorms and Tornadoes Will Hit the South This Week

Numerous severe thunderstorms will pound the Southern U.S. over the next several days, starting this Monday PM. The above map is the Severe Weather Outlook Map for this Monday PM/night. There is a relatively large Enhanced Outlook Area (in orange on the map) covering much of Texas and a small portion of Louisiana. This includes Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston and Austin. A Slight Risk Area (in yellow) surrounds the Enhanced Risk Area and there is a Marginal Risk Area (in dark green on the map). SPC says:
ENVIRONMENT
Click2Houston.com

Tornado, storms rip through Madisonville, cause severe damage

MADISONVILLE, Texas – A tornado ripped through Madisonville, Texas overnight, causing lots of damage to businesses and homes across the area. According to the Madisonville police chief, nearly 4,400 residents, which is pretty much all of the people in the town, are without power. While driving around the area...
MADISONVILLE, TX
natureworldnews.com

Severe Thunderstorms Will Strike California for the Rest of the Week

This week, another classic springtime storm will sweep through the country, bringing with it a multi-day outbreak of severe thunderstorms with destructive winds, huge hail, and even tornadoes. During the first part of the week, the setup is conventional for spring, with a steep southern dive of the jet stream...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WTXL ABC 27 News

WTXL ABC 27 News

12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tallahassee, Florida news and weather from WTXL ABC 27 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtxl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy