Bentonville, AR

A CBS News exec said the network is hiring more Republicans because 'we know' they'll take over after the midterms: report

By Tom Porter
Business Insider
Business Insider
 17 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0589JV_0evEdzMk00
Donald Trump in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Benjamin Krain/Getty Images

  • The Washington Post obtained a recording of a meeting with the CBS News copresident Neeraj Khemlani.
  • He said a "likely" Democratic wipeout in the midterms meant CBS needed to hire more Republicans.
  • CBS recently hired Mick Mulvaney, a former Trump aide who's been accused of pushing misinformation.

A CBS News executive told staff earlier this month that the network was hiring more Republicans as analysts because he believed there would "likely" be a Democratic wipeout in the 2022 midterm elections, The Washington Post reported on Wednesday , citing a leaked recording it obtained.

Neeraj Khemlani, a CBS News copresident, made the remark just before the announcement that the network had hired Mick Mulvaney, who briefly served as President Donald Trump's chief of staff, as an analyst. The decision sparked internal backlash, The Post reported.

In February 2020, Mulvaney accused journalists of exaggerating the impact of the coronavirus to damage Trump. Mulvaney also played a key role in the campaign to pressure Ukraine to smear Joe Biden, which resulted in Trump's first impeachment.

In an apparent attempt to lay the groundwork for the announcement of Mulvaney's hiring, Khemlani told morning-show staff members that hiring Republicans would give the network better coverage, The Post reported.

"If you look at some of the people that we've been hiring on a contributor basis, being able to make sure that we are getting access to both sides of the aisle is a priority because we know the Republicans are going to take over, most likely, in the midterms," Khemlani said, according to The Post.

"A lot of the people that we're bringing in are helping us in terms of access to that side of the equation."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BabOu_0evEdzMk00
Mick Mulvaney.

Joshua Roberts/Reuters

Political analysts widely expect the Republican Party to make significant gains in the midterms. A recent NBC News poll suggested that Biden's approval rating was sagging because of inflation and other economic issues.

If a "red wave" of Republican victories materializes, Democrats could lose control of the House and the Senate, stymieing Biden's plans for issues ranging from the environment to voting rights.

Relations between the media and the White House were at historic lows during Trump's term, with top officials frequently railing against the press and picking fights with individual reporters.

Many news outlets accused Trump and senior officials of spreading falsehoods and misinformation on issues including the COVID-19 pandemic and voter fraud.

Several former Trump officials have gone on to be employed as analysts on conservative-leaning networks including Fox News and Newsmax, though few have found regular gigs on mainstream networks.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 272

Woods
16h ago

CBS is part of the US marxist terrorist governments central state run news agency that spews disinformation and propaganda 24/7 just like those in North Korea and China. This article is an example.

Reply(49)
98
American
11h ago

The "news" needs to go back to just the facts. You should not vbe able to flip through the news channels and know if it is left or right. This goes for all of them, Fox, CNN, etc.

Reply(2)
36
ricardo black
14h ago

A person's political affiliation should not determine what job they get hired for, of course unless it's a political office.

Reply(13)
40
Victorville Daily Press

I'm a Democrat who infiltrated the Republicans. Why? Because we need 2 healthy parties.

With the threat of authoritarianism looming and a hostile faction threatening a democratic nation, it is incumbent upon us to support and coordinate with the insurgency. I’m not talking about Ukraine. I am describing Democrats supporting Republican refugees within the insurgency of the GOP, people who belonged to the party of Reagan and now find themselves impressed into the party of Trump.
POLITICS
The Atlantic

A Federal Judge Just Told the Truth About Trump

Attorneys, as a class, are not typically well regarded for their writing; not for nothing do we call sentences that are incomprehensible, jargon-laden, or obfuscatory “legalese.” Yet what makes an order from Federal Judge David Carter today important is less its legal ramifications than the simple clarity of the view it offers of former President Donald Trump’s attempt to steal the 2020 election.
POTUS
Daily Mail

MSNBC's Joy Reid faces backlash for accusing the media of covering the war in Ukraine with more compassion because the victims are 'white and largely Christian'

MSNBC host Joy Reid has faced backlash for on-air comments this week criticizing the media's coverage of the conflict in Ukraine, a topic she says is being elevated above wars involving 'brown and black' people around the world. During a Monday airing of The ReidOut, the progressive talking head argued...
POLITICS
Reason.com

The New York Times Belatedly Admits the Emails on Hunter Biden's Abandoned Laptop Are Real and Newsworthy

Yesterday The New York Times published a story that quotes emails from a laptop that Hunter Biden, President Joe Biden's son, abandoned at a computer repair shop in Delaware. The messages reinforce the impression that Burisma, a Ukrainian energy company that reportedly paid the younger Biden $50,000 a month to serve on its board, expected him to use his influence with his father for the company's benefit—an allegation that figured prominently in the scandal that led to Donald Trump's impeachment for pressuring the Ukrainian government to announce a Biden-Burisma corruption investigation. The messages include evidence that Hunter Biden arranged an April 2015 meeting between his father, then the vice president, and a Burisma executive.
U.S. POLITICS
Person
Mick Mulvaney
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
Fox News

MSNBC's Chuck Todd: Voters who believe Putin wouldn't have invaded Ukraine under Trump aren't based on 'logic'

MSNBC anchor Chuck Todd suggested that voters are wrong to believe that Russian President Vladimir Putin would not have invaded Ukraine if President Trump was still in office. With Russia launching its attacks on Ukraine, many of President Biden's critics have alleged that such an invasion would not have occurred under the Trump presidency, pointing to the aggression Putin took under Presidents George W. Bush and Obama with the 2008 invasion of Georgia and the 2014 annexation of Crimea while making no similar moves during the past administration.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

More than a dozen former Trump officials expected to participate in 'America First' summit next month

EXCLUSIVE: More than a dozen former Trump administration officials are expected to gather in Georgia next month for an "America First" policy summit, Fox News has learned. The "America First Policy Summit" is set to take place at the Whitley Hotel in Atlanta on April 21 and 22, and will feature panels focused on the economy, foreign policy, border security, school choice, parental rights and health care costs.
GEORGIA STATE
The Atlantic

Will the GOP Dump Trump?

This is a free edition of Wait, What?, a newsletter about politics, the far right, and the things you should be noticing. Sign up here to get it in your inbox. For access to all editions of the newsletter, including subscriber-only exclusives, subscribe to The Atlantic. Donald Trump withers in...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Indy100

Nancy Pelosi sparks meme frenzy after rubbing her knuckles during the State of the Union

US president Joe Biden delivered his first State of the Union address to Congress - but it isn’t Biden’s words that have chins wagging. Instead, a strange hand gesture from house speaker Nancy Pelosi seems to have raised eyebrows.On Tuesday, Biden spoke of the situation in Ukraine as well as domestic issues such as job creation, the nation’s Covid-19 response, and infrastructure. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert heckled him throughout the speech.As he delivered his unity agenda for the nation, one of the key points was support for veterans. He said his administration is providing assistance with job training...
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Post

Trump was ready to give Putin what he wanted. We now have a president on the right side.

No one should forget or underestimate the degree to which President Donald Trump empowered Russian aggression. “President Trump at a pretty critical period withheld military assistance to Ukraine,” which was “desperate for it at that particular junction, basically to get [Ukrainian President] Volodymyr Zelensky to do him a personal favor,” former Russia adviser (and witness in the Ukraine extortion impeachment) Fiona Hill said on “Meet the Press” on Sunday. “Well, that sends a message to Putin that Ukraine is a plaything for him, and for himself as well, and for the United States. And that nobody’s really serious about protecting Ukraine.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
