Guilford County, NC

‘Blinding rainfall’ drenches Triad amid slight risk of isolated tornadoes

By Justyn Melrose
FOX8 News
 17 hours ago

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A downpour is sweeping across the Piedmont Triad, bringing with it damaging wind gusts with the possibility of isolated tornadoes.

As of about noon, FOX8 Meteorologist Charles Ewing said, “Nothing severe at this point, but just some blinding rainfall moving northbound, so our friends in Forsyth and Guilford County, Alamance County, you guys are getting wet right now. This additional rainfall will move in your direction.”

The weather was primarily wet with wind gusts over 40 mph at about noon.

Ewing says the NOAA Storm Prediction Center is still monitoring the area, and the future radar shows that it’s possible that the storms could gain some strength.

“Looks like most of the stronger to severe thunderstorms, possible anyway, will begin to shift down into eastern North Carolina after 5 o’clock,” Ewing said.

Showers began moving in from the West to North Carolina’s western counties early on Thursday.

Piedmont Triad International Airport in Greensboro recorded gusts as high as 40 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Raleigh.

“You can see the history of this storm producing some tornadoes down across Alabama and wind, lots of wind, from the Great Lakes all the way down to the Gulf Coast,” said FOX8 Meteorologist Emily Byrd in the Thursday morning forecast.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CqE13_0evEdvpq00

Overnight, skies will clear, giving way to a beautiful sunny Friday.

