Frankfurt Airport owner sells stake in China’s Xi’an Airport

 17 hours ago

BERLIN (AP) — The operator of Frankfurt Airport said Thursday that it is selling its minority stake in China’s Xi’an Airport after failing to expand its business in the huge Chinese market. Fraport AG...

Daily Mail

World's longest commercial flight route is created as Cathay Pacific launch 10,326-mile New York-Hong Kong service avoiding Russian airspace

Cathay Pacific will set a new world record for the longest commercial flight route after tweaking its New York to Hong Kong journey to avoid Russian airspace. Hong Kong's national flag carrier will now send jets journeying between JFK in New York and Hong Kong International (HKG) around Russia rather than through it.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
simpleflying.com

Indian Airlines Resume Hundreds Of Flights As Skies Reopen After Two Years

As scheduled international travel resumes in India today after two years, airlines are ramping their schedules once again. Indian airlines are planning to boost flights into the Middle East and East Asia in the coming weeks to cater to huge pent-up demand this summer. Here's a look at airline plans.
WORLD
Daily Mail

British Airways warn passengers they must wear face masks on flights to 50 destinations that demand them - weeks after announcing it was no longer compulsory to wear the coverings on their planes

British Airways - who announced they were scrapping masks on flights - are now warning people they must still put them on if they are going to 50 destinations. BA customers will only need to wear a face covering on board flights if their destination requires it, the airline said but it has since listed places that include where it is unsure masks are required.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Fortune

Russian oil tankers have vanished from tracking systems. Someone is buying that crude and we don’t know who

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since Russia invaded Ukraine, many Western oil companies as well as traders, shippers, and bankers have stayed away from Russian oil. But a new report by CNN indicates Russian crude may be seeing a resurgence in demand—in relative secret.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

British Airways boss says it will have to cut flights over next few weeks to avoid ANOTHER meltdown after thousands were stranded on planes or left waiting for hours to be reunited with luggage

The boss of British Airways says the airline will have to cut flights over the next few weeks to avoid another meltdown after thousands of passengers were stranded on planes or left waiting hours to be reunited with their luggage. In an internal message to staff, chief executive Sean Doyle...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NBC News

Southwest Airlines launches a new, second-cheapest fare

Southwest Airlines on Thursday unveiled its new fare class: a second-cheapest option it hopes will reel in customers willing to pay up for more flexibility. The “Wanna Get Away Plus” fare sits just above the “Wanna Get Away” fare and just below its “Anytime” fare. It will allow travelers to make same-day changes to their tickets without paying the difference in fare that the lowest tier requires.
INDUSTRY
simpleflying.com

This Week In Aviation History: Singapore Airlines' Only Hijacking

On March 26, 1991, Singapore Airlines flight SQ 117 was en-route to Singapore from Kuala Lumpur when four Pakistani hijackers commandeered it. The Airbus A310 with the registration number 9V-STP had taken off from Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport (SZB) at 21:38 local time headed for Singapore Changi Airport (SIN).
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
simpleflying.com

Alaska Airlines Will Be An All-Jet Airline By 2023

The end of an era in Alaska Airlines' fleet is near. By the end of 2023, Alaska Airlines and its Horizon Airlines regional subsidiary will divest the iconic the DeHavilland Aircraft of Canada Dash 8-400 (formerly the Bombardier Q400) and its former Virgin America Airbus A320s and A321s. End of...
ALASKA STATE
The Independent

NY to NZ nonstop: Air New Zealand plans its longest-ever passenger flight to New York

Air New Zealand plans to launch one of the longest flights in the world, connecting New York with its hub in Auckland.From 17 September the carrier will fly the 8,828-mile route three times per week, using a Boeing 787-9 – the same type used by Qantas for its even longer nonstop link from London to Perth.The flights will be coded NZ1 and NZ2, previously used for the now-dropped link from London Heathrow.The schedule shows NZ1 departing at 9.55pm on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays from New York JFK, arriving at 7.30am two days later in Auckland – after a planned overnight journey...
WORLD
Daily Mail

British Airways and Virgin Atlantic scrap face mask rule: Airlines say passengers won't be forced to wear one on some routes from tomorrow as government ends remaining Covid travel curbs

British holidaymakers will not be required to wear masks on British Airways and Virgin Atlantic flights following the government's announcement that all Covid travel measures will end on Friday. British Airways customers will only need to wear a face covering on board flights if their destination requires it, while Virgin...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
simpleflying.com

Inside Eindhoven Airport's Ambitious Expansion Plans

Netherland’s second-largest airport, Eindhoven, is preparing to expand as it anticipates a surge in post-pandemic travelers. The current terminal only has the capacity for 5 million passengers a year; however, the airport expects a return to pre-pandemic passenger numbers, around 7 million. Details of the expansion. Plans for the...
LIFESTYLE
simpleflying.com

Ireland's Shannon Airport Scraps The 100ml Liquid Rule

Shannon Airport has announced that the 100ml restriction on liquids in passenger hand luggage has been removed. The restrictions have been an inconvenience to passengers since being introduced in 2006. Why was the 100ml rule introduced?. In the summer of 2006, Intelligence Services uncovered a plot to blow up multiple...
WORLD

