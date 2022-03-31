Frankfurt Airport owner sells stake in China’s Xi’an Airport

Air New Zealand plans to launch one of the longest flights in the world, connecting New York with its hub in Auckland.From 17 September the carrier will fly the 8,828-mile route three times per week, using a Boeing 787-9 – the same type used by Qantas for its even longer nonstop link from London to Perth.The flights will be coded NZ1 and NZ2, previously used for the now-dropped link from London Heathrow.The schedule shows NZ1 departing at 9.55pm on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays from New York JFK, arriving at 7.30am two days later in Auckland – after a planned overnight journey...

WORLD ・ 8 DAYS AGO