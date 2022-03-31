GOOD NEWS: OPD Recognitions

OPD Recruiter and Background Investigator Cpl. Marshall Williams has been with the Odessa Police Department for more than 11 years. He reaches out to local high schools and helps students interested in a law enforcement career.

“I want anyone I speak with to have a better understanding of what our department has to offer and what we focus on, to let them know it is a great department to work for and the training and experience they can receive here is top-notch,” Williams said.

He also goes the extra mile for those interested in applying.

“I believe having an in-person interaction is far more valuable than simply speaking with someone on the phone and telling them to just apply on-line. I want people to see that we take great pride in making sure we have the best-trained officers for our community.”

Williams wears numerous hats at OPD. Along with recruiting, he also serves as a background investigator, defensive tactics instructor, and basis instructor for our Police Academy. He also teaches classes for current officers.

Detective Brian Cordero does more than fight crime, he’s also helping OPD reach our Spanish speakers. He served as talent for the 2022 Warrant Resolution video. Cordero is fluent in English and Spanish.

He has been with OPD for 6 1/2 years. He was born and raised in Odessa. He and his wife have three young kids who are ages six, two, and two months old.

Cordero knows firsthand what it’s like to struggle with a language barrier. Spanish was his first language. He didn’t start learning English until he started school.

When it comes to being in law enforcement, he enjoys the different experiences involved with following through an investigation to the end.