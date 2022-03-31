ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

How do people function being this functional?

By Connor Veenstra
bigrapidsnews.com
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleI've lived my life from crisis to crisis for as long as I can remember. I've always looked for something to focus on, to fix, to think about until it magically goes away like the most stressful form of meditation in the world. Part of it's genetic: ADHD has...

www.bigrapidsnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
psychologytoday.com

How Does the Brain React to Loneliness?

The brain processes physical pain and emotional pain like loneliness in similar ways. Loneliness, bereavement, or relationship troubles can be just as disruptive or distressing as physical ailments. Intentional and routine prosocial behaviors can reduce loneliness in oneself and others. Have you ever been kicked in the gut and then...
MENTAL HEALTH
Psych Centra

When Family and Friends Don’t Understand Your Depression

Disclosing your chronic depression to friends and family members can present challenges and risks, but also possibilities. If you live with depression, folks may not understand you’re experiencing more than passing sadness. You can’t will away symptoms, which can often include loss of pleasure, feelings of worthlessness, poor concentration, and dramatic sleep changes.
MENTAL HEALTH
Healthline

Unpacking the Notion of Love Addiction

Being in love can bring on a rollercoaster of powerful, sometimes even overwhelming, emotions. The rush of excitement, joy, and other positive feelings love can spark may, for some people, kindle the desire to chase after that experience again and again. But this so-called “addiction” to love merely refers to...
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adhd
Upworthy

There are actually 5 different types of imposter syndrome and each one feels a bit different

The term “imposter syndrome” is pretty commonplace in mental health circles. At first glance, the concept is simple: it’s that super fun (not) anxiety you get when success knocks at your door. You know, when someone tells you “ good job ! ” and what you somehow hear instead is “ you’re a fraud and I see right through you ! ” Just a bout of low self esteem, right? Eh, not so much.
MENTAL HEALTH
iheart.com

7 Things to do in a marriage to make it last!

Greg Behrendt knows relationships. The author of He’s Just Not That Into You and a script consultant for Sex and the City has a new book on the way titled How To Keep Your Marriage From Sucking, co-authored with his wife, Amiira Ruotuola-Behrendt. Here are seven pieces of advice...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Meditation
psychologytoday.com

10 Things You Should Know When You Love Someone With ADHD

ADHD behaviors are often misperceived as disrespectful, lazy, careless, self-absorbed, or rude. For people with ADHD, it can be overwhelming and frustrating to be interrupted, distracted, or questioned during a conversation. It is scientifically proven that fidgeting and movement can improve and increase focus for people with ADHD. Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder...
MENTAL HEALTH
Daniella Cressman

3 Tips to Help You Sleep Better

Disclaimer: I am not a healthcare professional and this is not medical advice. If that is what you are seeking, please consult a professional in the healthcare industry. If you are struggling with insomnia, it can be extremely difficult to unwind. Thankfully, there are a few rituals you can implement that often lead to incredible sleep.
US News and World Report

What to Do When You Can't Sleep

If you can’t sleep, know that you’re not alone. Learn what daily habits you need to change to combat both short- and long-term insomnia. For some, quality sleep is hard to come by. Between 25% to 47% of adults get less than seven hours of sleep, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. And you need at least seven for your best health.
HEALTH
TechRadar

Alcohol and sleep: experts explain how booze affects your snooze

There’s a long-held belief that having a few drinks can help you fall asleep faster and sleep better, but we now know this isn’t true for everyone. So if your sleep tracker is telling you that your shut-eye takes a nose-dive after a night on the town, there’s definitely something in it.
DRINKS
SELF

What Could Be Causing Your Weird Stomach Problems?

Digestive troubles, for many people, top the list of symptoms that are straight-up miserable to live with. After all, who wants to feel constantly gassy or bloated while running to the bathroom left and right? Not only can these symptoms feel uncomfortable (or even downright painful), they can seriously impact how you feel about yourself and the way you live your daily life. If you’re not sure what’s going on, don’t fret. Oftentimes, there is a simple explanation for gastrointestinal (GI) issues. But if they’re starting to feel constant, it’s worth exploring whether something more complicated could be lingering under the surface. Take this quiz to find out what might be causing your stomach problems, and when you should consider seeing a doctor about them—because you deserve to feel good in your body.
HEALTH
FOX8 News

Forming good sleep habits as an older adult

(WGHP) — The time change is a few days behind us. Losing an hour’s sleep can be taxing, and it can be even more difficult for older adults. Sleep problems become very common for many seniors, and even the slightest shift in sleep schedules can really negatively impact a person’s health. Here are ways people […]
MENTAL HEALTH
Healthline

Can You Really Become Addicted to Sleep?

“Is it possible to be addicted to sleep? Asking for myself,” one person recently tweeted. It’s a feeling many can relate to. When it becomes almost impossible to open your eyes in the morning, or you find yourself struggling to get through the day without a nap, you may start to wonder: Is sleep addiction a real thing?
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy