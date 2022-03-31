ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Frankfurt Airport owner sells stake in China's Xi'an Airport

Huron Daily Tribune
 17 hours ago

BERLIN (AP) — The operator of Frankfurt Airport said Thursday that it is selling its minority stake in China's Xi'an Airport after failing to expand its business in the huge Chinese market. Fraport...

www.michigansthumb.com

Comments / 0

Related
simpleflying.com

Inside Eindhoven Airport's Ambitious Expansion Plans

Netherland’s second-largest airport, Eindhoven, is preparing to expand as it anticipates a surge in post-pandemic travelers. The current terminal only has the capacity for 5 million passengers a year; however, the airport expects a return to pre-pandemic passenger numbers, around 7 million. Details of the expansion. Plans for the...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Frankfurt Airport#Ap#Chinese#Fraport Ag
simpleflying.com

Ireland's Shannon Airport Scraps The 100ml Liquid Rule

Shannon Airport has announced that the 100ml restriction on liquids in passenger hand luggage has been removed. The restrictions have been an inconvenience to passengers since being introduced in 2006. Why was the 100ml rule introduced?. In the summer of 2006, Intelligence Services uncovered a plot to blow up multiple...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Berlin, DE
Country
China
The Independent

Abramovich jet activity tracked as Chelsea owner pictured in Tel Aviv airport

A jet linked to the sanctioned Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich has touched down in Moscow, shortly after flying to both Israel and Turkey.The British government sanctioned Mr Abramovich last week as part of wider western attempts to pressure Vladimir Putin into ending his war in Ukraine. The EU also intends to target him financially over his allegedly close relationship with the Russian president.Mr Abramovich, who denies having strong ties to the Kremlin, was pictured in Tel Aviv airport on Monday, the first time he has been spotted in public since being sanctioned by the UK.The 55-year-old’s current whereabouts are not...
WORLD
The Next Web

Germany sticks it to Russia by offering a €9 monthly public transport ticket

In an effort to reduce its reliance on Russian oil, the German government is slashing the cost of public transport for residents. In summer 2022, people living in Germany can get a monthly public transport ticket for only €9 euros per month — a tenth of its usual price. The ticket will be offered for three months and will be called “9 for 90”.
TRAFFIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy