Major revisions likely in Parson’s $47.3 billion Missouri state budget

By Rudi Keller
Missouri Independent

 19 hours ago
House Budget Committee Chairman Cody Smith, R-Carthage. (photo by Tim Bommel/Missouri House Communications).

Some of the biggest items in Gov. Mike Parson’s $47.3 billion budget proposal won’t be in the plan House Budget Committee Chairman Cody Smith will bring up for discussion on Thursday.

On Tuesday, Smith distributed a 52-page list of changes he would like to see, including major cuts to how federal stimulus funds are used and proposals for investing the state’s record budget surplus .

And if Smith has his way, that surplus will grow instead of being spent down.

“The governor’s bottom line of unexpended (general revenue) was like a billion and half dollars,” Smith told the committee. “Ours is going to be more than that.”

During what is expected to be a marathon committee session Thursday, members will have $1 billion in federal stimulus available that does not need to be offset by cuts elsewhere in the budget, Smith said.

Under House rules, to spend general revenue in a new way, cuts must be found in other areas. That shouldn’t apply to the committee’s work when the state bank account is bulging, Rep. Peter Merideth, D-St. Louis and ranking minority member of the committee, said in an interview Wednesday with The Independent.

“We were complaining a few years ago when we were leaving $300 million on the table,” Merideth said. “Now we are leaving $2 billion?”

Members should be able to tap the general revenue surplus, he said. Merideth wants to add money for colleges and universities, school transportation needs, teacher salary increases and mass transit.

“When it comes to general revenue, we should absolutely not be holding back those amounts of money, which we need to start committing in ongoing ways,” Merideth said.

Tax surplus

Missouri is in the best financial position it has ever been. At the end of February, the general revenue fund balance stood at $2.9 billion. General revenue tax receipts, tax receipts, which official projections expect to decline about one-half of 1%, are up more than 5.4% for the fiscal year as of Wednesday.

Parson’s budget proposal anticipates a surplus of $1.6 billion in general revenue on June 30, 2023. There are other funds, containing about $1.3 billion, that can be spent like general revenue.

The state also has $1.34 billion in federal coronavirus relief funds from the American Recovery Plan Act — and can expect $1.34 billion more.

The biggest general revenue item targeted by Smith is $500 million Parson wants to deposit in the Missouri State Employees Retirement System, or MOSERS, fund. Instead, Smith taps one of those funds that can be spent like general revenue – in this case federal funds the state received as an increased match for its Medicaid spending as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic – for $300 million.

By stretching the deposit over five years, other funds used to pay state workers would also contribute a share. Regular contributions, just under 25% of payroll, are about 61% general revenue.

The goal of Parson’s plan was to lower the long-term cost of the retirement fund, which currently has about 59% of the money needed to meet current and future obligations.

“It frees up some additional general revenue, in this case, that can be used to retire debt, which is what I opted to do with that savings,” Smith told the committee.

Merideth said he would push to nearly double Parson’s proposed increase for higher education. Parson asked for a 5.3% increase at a cost of $51.6 million.

He also said he wants to support fare-free public transportation, give enough money to schools that they can provide a 7.5% pay raise – equal to the minimum raise for state workers this year.

Stimulus plan

Billions of dollars flowed into Missouri from the American Rescue Plan Act , the COVID-19 recovery and economic stimulus plan signed into law by President Joe Biden last March.

Lawmakers took care of spending some of it with the $4.6 billion supplemental spending bill signed by Parson in late February , much of it $1.9 billion in school funding with a tight deadline.

For the $2.8 billion in recovery and stimulus funds also provided by the law, the deadlines are looser and the mandate for use is much broader. The money must be appropriated by the end of 2024 and spent by the end of 2026.

Smith said during the hearing that the state can use $1.8 billion as replacement funds for revenue lost during the pandemic recession. The rest is stimulus money.

The distinction is important because Smith said he wants the balancing rule, requiring cuts in one area for increases elsewhere, to apply to the revenue replacement funds. The remaining $1 billion can be used on any legal purpose that can win majority approval in the committee, he said.

And as part of his plan, he put plenty of that money on the table.

Smith asked members not to touch funding for new construction. The projects include $468.9 million in capital improvements on college and university campuses, $104.7 million for a new public safety crime lab and $33.6 million for a new arena at the State Fairgrounds.

“You’ll see all of those dollars appropriated in this bill, because capital improvements, you can’t really, year over year, change your mind and you know, maybe decide not to complete those projects,” Smith said.

But for many ongoing programs – lead pipe abatement in water systems, community revitalization grants and broadband infrastructure – Smith cut Parson’s appropriations.

The lead abatement program, slated for $411.1 million, was cut to $51 million. Community revitalization grants, $250 million in Parson’s plan, was cut to $50 million. The broadband infrastructure program, $250 million, was cut to $100 million.

Parson’s budget plan was to obligate all the stimulus money right away. His goal, Smith said, is to give each program the funds that can be spent in the first year. Some programs may prove popular and successful and there will be money left to continue them for another year, he said.

But some may need to be redesigned, he said, or the money used for other purposes.

“I’ve said this a couple times, the best thing we could do is take some of this money and invest it in a crystal ball,” Smith said.

Smith cuts mean most, if not all, of the $1 billion that does not have to be matched with corresponding cuts is available to the committee. But Smith hadn’t convinced the committee that his plan is the best choice.

If the state had unlimited time to spend the money, ladling it out a year at a time makes sense, Rep. Don Mayhew, R-Crocker, said during the hearing. But with the deadlines involved, he said, it is the commitment of the funds that will drive programs.

“Without the commitment, you don’t have the design,” Mayhew said. “Without the design, you don’t have the bidding. Without the bidding, you don’t have the construction.”

