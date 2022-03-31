ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sevier County, TN

Tennessee wildfires near Gatlinburg, Pigeon Forge prompt evacuations

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 17 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bKWAd_0evEbiot00

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — A wildfire that began Wednesday morning in Sevier County, Tennessee, continued to burn early Thursday, prompting evacuations near popular Smoky Mountains National Park tourist destinations, officials said.

According to WBIR and WVLT, the Sevier County Emergency Management Agency said Wednesday night that the blaze, dubbed the Hatcher Mountain Road/Indigo Lane Fire, had reached 1,000 acres. The fire has injured at least one person and affected 35 structures, the news outlets reported.

The blaze remained at “0% containment” as of 9 p.m. Wednesday, the Tennessee Department of Agriculture said in a tweet.

Early Thursday, authorities issued evacuation orders for Wears Valley and Walden’s Creek, WBIR reported. Gatlinburg also issued and later “lifted its mandatory evacuation in the Ownby Hills and Hidden Hills subdivisions” after “a downed power line ignited a 1.5-acre brush fire,” the city’s government said in a Facebook post.

“Those who were evacuated from these areas during the event are free to return to their residences or rental units,” read the post shared shortly after 4:30 a.m.

Three shelters, including the Sevierville Convention Center, the Pigeon Forge Community Center and Seymour Heights Christian Church in Seymour remained open as of 8 a.m., according to a map maintained by emergency management officials.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

59K+

Followers

101K+

Posts

28M+

Views

Related
KTEN.com

Wildfire triggers evacuations near Sulphur

MURRAY COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — Residents and businesses south of Sulphur were evacuated Sunday as a wildfire spread out of control. Officials said the Veterans Lake fire started Saturday evening as a controlled burn on private land. But it escaped containment around 6:30 Sunday evening and spread quickly into the Chickasaw National Recreation Area.
SULPHUR, OK
Channel 6000

Texas wildfires fueled by gusty winds prompt evacuations

Fire crews in Central Texas struggled Friday to contain massive, windswept wildfires that burned homes, destroyed a church and left a sheriff’s deputy dead. Strengthened by drought conditions, the fires merged to form what officials call a “complex” that was burning near Eastland, about 120 miles (195 kilometers) west of Dallas. Hundreds of homes were evacuated in smaller communities.
TEXAS STATE
WYFF4.com

Colorado wildfire prompts evacuation for 8,000 homes

BOULDER, Colo. — A wildfire near Boulder, Colorado, prompted an evacuation warning for nearly 20,000 people Saturday evening. "Evacuation areas include 19,000 people and 8,000 homes," the Boulder Office of Emergency Management tweeted. The NCAR Fire broke out Saturday afternoon. It was just 123 acres by Saturday evening, but...
BOULDER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sevierville, TN
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
City
Gatlinburg, TN
Gatlinburg, TN
Government
Pigeon Forge, TN
Government
Sevier County, TN
Government
City
Walden, TN
City
Pigeon Forge, TN
County
Sevier County, TN
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
59K+
Followers
101K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy