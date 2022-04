PHILADELPHIA, PA — Police Detectives in Philadelphia are asking for the public’s help identifying suspects in a recent robbery. Authorities state that on March 6, 2022, at approximately 4:00 PM the suspects were in the Dollar Tree store located at 2027 Oregon Avenue. While checking out, the suspects got into a dispute with the cashier. The suspects began to leave in anger. Suspect # 1 (Male) began to throw merchandise around the store. While suspect # 2 (Female) was at the door, suspect # 1 (Male) returned to the check-out counter. suspect # 1 (Male) then grabbed an employee by the neck and “choke slammed” the employee to the ground. Suspect # 1 (Male) then fled the store taking multiple items.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO