Rare Beauty Released a Tinted Moisturizer Selena Gomez Calls ‘No-Makeup Makeup in a Bottle’

By Elizabeth Denton
 19 hours ago
When Selena Gomez burst onto the beauty scene with Rare Beauty’s first foundation in September 2020, fans loved the medium-to-full coverage formula with a natural finish. But Gomez doesn’t seem like a full-coverage foundation girl. She’s way more about that no-makeup makeup life. This is why fans have been asking for more lightweight, everyday coverage. More than a year later and Rare Beauty’s Positive Light Tinted Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 20 Sunscreen is here. And it’s good .

“One of my favorite products we’ve ever created just launched,” Gomez said on TikTok . “It’s my new Positive Light Tinted Moisturizer. It’s practically no-makeup makeup in a bottle.” She goes on to say the light-to-medium coverage formula blends into the skin like a moisturizer and has a radiant finish. “It gives you a really pretty glow,” she adds.

There are 24 flexible shades (meaning, multiple skin tones can use the same shade because it’s so sheer). The formula is meant to blur and even out your skin tone without totally covering every freckle. “It’s perfect for those days you just want something easy to throw on and still look put together,” Gomez said in a statement.



The formula also contains a combination of mineral and chemical sunscreens with a promise of no white cast. Though you still need to wear sunscreen every as SPF 20 in makeup isn’t enough coverage. There’s also the brand’s signature blend of lotus, gardenia and white water lily to soothe and nourishe skin, as well as vitamin C to moisturize and soften while helping to protect the skin against free radicals.

It really is the perfect launch as we head into warmer temperatures and we all feel like wearing way less face makeup. (The sweaty melt-off is just not cute.) The brand recommends you prep the skin first with your fave Always an Optimist primer ($26 at Sephora ) and set the skin with Always an Optimist Soft Radiance Setting Powder ($22 at Sephora ) for longer wear.

With all the excitement on TikTok, we have a feeling this is going to be the next big thing. Grab it now at Sephora and Rare Beauty.

