First Alert Weather day today and Friday

By: KDKA-TV’s Falicia Woody PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Tuesday will be a decent day to be outside with highs in the low 60s and mainly cloudy skies. Aware: There could be a couple of light showers through Tuesday afternoon. Heavy rain will start to move in late overnight and into the morning hours Wednesday. This is likely going to mess up the morning commute, making roadways slick and wet. Ponding on roads also will be very likely. Flood-prone areas could be potentially at risk. (Graphic: KDKA Weather Center) The first batch of rain will take up the morning hours, then the rest of the day will...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 9 DAYS AGO