ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coleman, MI

Robinson Industries to compensate employees after Thursday fire in Coleman

By Tess DeGayner, Tereasa Nims
Midland Daily News
Midland Daily News
 17 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cZUpB_0evEZjhM00
Firefighters from Coleman, Beaverton, Gladwin and Billings Township work to tame a fire at Robinson Industries, located at 3051 W. Curtis Road in Coleman, Thursday, March 31, 2022. (Katy Kildee/Midland Daily News)

A fire at Robinson Industries on Thursday may have damaged its Coleman facility, but the owners of the business promised they will rebuild.

Coleman and Beaverton fire departments were dispatched early Thursday morning to the site. Firefighters spent the morning shuttling water from stations, attempting to extinguish the blaze near at 3051 W. Curtis Road in Coleman.

The family-owned business turned to Facebook to connect with its community after an initial response.

"Rest assured that we will build back better and stronger as quickly as possible," read the post on Facebook on Thursday afternoon. "We are still in business! We actually have some machines available to us and we are strategizing how to proceed efficiently."

No one was injured, according to the company's Facebook page, but the building experienced "extensive loss."

Despite the loss, Robinson Industries will pay employees for a full week of work. In addition, it is encouraging workers to file for unemployment on Monday, unless told otherwise by a manager.

"We are working closely with the union on every step," the post continues. "It is our goal to contact every employee either (Thursday) or (Friday). We greatly appreciate all of you especially in a time like this."

According to the Midland Business Alliance's top county employers list, the business employed around 150 people in 2021.

According to a Business Matters profile published in the Daily News, Robinson Industries produces thermoformed heavy-duty plastics and injection molding for several industries including auto, retail, agricultural, battery, defense, marine and textile.

The business alliance compiles a list of 20 top employers in Midland County each year. Robinson Industries ranked 20th last year.

Robinson has two locations: the main plant and the structural foam plant which is on M-18 near the U-S 10 freeway. Its founder, Fred Robinson, worked for Dow Chemical making Styrofoam or expandable polystyrene.

It was founded in 1947; Robinson Industries is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year.  He launched the business in the basement of his home, which is located next to the Coleman facility.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
Midland Daily News
Midland Daily News

887

Followers

588

Posts

104K+

Views

Follow Midland Daily News and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
WNEM

No one injured in large commercial fire in Midland Co.

MIDLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM) - No one was injured during a large commercial fire in Midland County Thursday morning. It happened at Robinson Industries on W. Curtis Road in Coleman. W. Curtis Road was closed between M-18 and N. Magruder Road while crews battled the blaze. “Most of you have...
MIDLAND COUNTY, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

'It's sad, I'm pretty sure we're done,' says owner of business that burned to the ground

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A family-owned business on the city's east side is devastated after a fire tore through their building early Monday morning. Multiple crews were called to a building on the corner intersection of Wealthy and Henry Street NE starting around 2 a.m. for an intense fire. Part of the building collapsed, but authorities said crews were able to keep the blaze from spreading to other businesses nearby.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
99.1 WFMK

Abandoned House in the Northern Michigan Wilderness

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. It seems that more and more houses, trailers, mobile homes – basically, any type of dwelling – are being just plain abandoned. Old deserted homesteads...
EMMET COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Midland County, MI
Local
Michigan Business
City
Curtis, MI
City
Coleman, MI
City
Beaverton, MI
Midland County, MI
Business
City
Gladwin, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robinson Industries
Cars 108

Did You Know There’s a Mini Mackinac Bridge Located in Mid-Michigan?

I had no idea that there was a miniature Mackinac Bridge that spans over a small body of water (pond) in mid-Michigan. It truly is the the tiniest version of the Mackinac Bridge that you can actually walk across. What makes this bridge so strange isn't the size of it, but rather it's location. The bridge sits above a small body of water at a storage facility.
POLITICS
WNEM

Many Michigan residents still waiting to receive auto insurance refunds

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Direct deposits and checks have been arriving in bank accounts for eligible Michigan drivers as the Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association sends out refunds to auto insurance companies for policyholders. Anyone who had a vehicle, motorcycle, or RV that was insured on Oct. 31 by a policy that...
SAGINAW, MI
WLNS

Police close Upper Peninsula road after cars go into ditch

MUNISING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State Police closed a portion of an Upper Peninsula highway on Sunday morning after lake-effect snow and high winds caused slippery pavement and whiteout conditions, leaving numerous vehicles in a ditch. M-28 was closed between Marquette County and the Munising city limits, police said. The National Weather Service posted advisory […]
MUNISING, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Facebook
WNEM

Value City Furniture taking over former Toys R Us site

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - New life is coming to the old Toys R Us building in Kochville, Township. Value City Furniture plans to move into the building in July. The Columbus, Ohio-based American Signature Inc., the parent company of Value City, has another location in Flint Township. Stay with TV5...
SAGINAW, MI
WECT

Employee dies after fire at hazmat facility in Whiteville

Leland Planning Board gives green light for development on west bank of Cape Fear River. The Leland Planning Board approved a text amendment for a development proposal, at a meeting Tuesday evening, for a project on a piece of land across from downtown Wilmington, with a recommended height restriction. Proposed...
WHITEVILLE, NC
BigCountryHomepage

Crews Gap Fire reignites, evacuates part of Coleman

COLEMAN, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A fire, dubbed the Crews Gap Fire, burning in Coleman closed a stretch of Highway 153 Thursday evening, and evacuated part of the city. The Crews Gap Fire was burning about a mile-and-a-half from the Double B RV Park. According to the Coleman Fire Department, multiple homes have been lost, and […]
COLEMAN, TX
Midland Daily News

Midland Daily News

Midland, MI
887
Followers
588
Post
104K+
Views
ABOUT

Midland Daily News’ website, OurMidland.com, offers community news, wire reports, business, sports and entertainment.

 https://www.ourmidland.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy