The annual Creston Auction returns this weekend featuring a field packed with a variety of treasures in support of the all-volunteer fire department in Creston. This year’s event begins today with consignment drop-off. The 56th annual Creston Auction and Country Fair plus Auto, Marine, RV and Equipment Sale runs Saturday and Sunday, April 2 and 3, in Creston — 12 miles east of Kalispell on Montana 35. Today is Consignment Day and is the only day that consigned or donated items will be accepted. Items can be consigned, meaning a substantial portion of the sale price goes back to the...

CRESTON, MT ・ 24 MINUTES AGO