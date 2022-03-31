ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Mental Health Concerns Arise Following New Law Banning Transgender Girls In School Sports

By News 9
news9.com
 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAdvocates say a new law just signed by Gov. Kevin Stitt could have mental and emotional effects on transgender girls. The law bans them from playing girls school sports. The Governor signed that new law, the Save Women in Sports Act, Wednesday. It requires Oklahoma athletes to...

www.news9.com

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Alabama law could raise legal driving age just for transgender residents

Alabama trans youth are facing a pair anti-LGBTQ bills in their state that advocates say could make it effectively impossible for trans drivers under the age of 19 to receive a license.There’s been an avalanche of anti-LGBTQ legislation pushed across US states in recent months.South Dakota barred transgender girls from participating in sport. Idaho legislators might pass a bill that makes providing gender-affirming care ââpunishable by up to life in prison. In Alabama, legislators are set to vote on “Alabama Vulnerable Child Compassion and Protection Act” this month, a that the bill would outlaw doctors from offering gender-affirming care to...
POLITICS
SheKnows

As the Mother of a Trans Son, I’m Furious That Protecting Him Could be a Criminal Offense

When I first heard about the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, officially known as the Parental Rights in Education bill, my immediate thought was, “there’s no way this archaic, ridiculous law will pass.” Then I read about Governor Abbot’s initiative in Texas to press criminal charges against parents, caregivers, and medical professionals providing gender-affirming care for trans kids. Once again, I thought it couldn’t pass — a ridiculous right-wing dog whistle in the last gasp of white supremacy, trying once again to other everyone that doesn’t fit into the cisgender, heterosexual white mold.
POLITICS
Teen Vogue

Transgender People Tell Their Abortion Stories in Trans Bodies, Trans Choices

Content Warning: This story contains mention of sexual assault and suicidal ideation. While states across the country consider bills that would erode the rights of transgender youth, these targeted bills aren't the only legislation threatening trans people's freedom. The Supreme Court is poised to hear a case on abortion that could overturn Roe v. Wade. While transgender people are often left out of conversations around reproductive rights, a new series from TransLash Media is highlighting how important abortion access is to the community.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
Local
Oklahoma Sports
State
Oklahoma State
Local
Oklahoma Society
Reuters

Oklahoma, Arizona ban transgender students from girls' sports

March 30 (Reuters) - The Republican governors of Oklahoma and Arizona on Wednesday signed bills banning transgender athletes from girls' school sports, joining a growing list of states that have passed or enacted similar laws on a contentious election-year issue. Arizona Governor Doug Ducey also signed a bill banning irreversible...
POLITICS
E! News

Trans Swimmer Lia Thomas Addresses Debate About Her Competing on Women's Team

Watch: Laverne Cox Talks Protecting Trans Lives for Pride Month: Legacy Maker. Collegiate swimmer Lia Thomas wants her career to be an inspiration for the transgender community. In an exclusive interview with Sports Illustrated, the 22-year-old athlete opened up about the ongoing debate surrounding her participation on the women's swimming...
SOCIETY
UV Cavalier Daily

DUREGGER: Stop undermining transgender athletic competition

Most people learn about American society in the 1940s as marred by war, distrust and nationalistic sentiment. Yet textbooks do little to recognize the emergence of advocacy for LGBTQ+ rights and freedoms during this time. For instance, in the 1950s, World War II veteran Christine Jorgensen became the first American transgender woman to receive sex reassignment surgery, becoming a beacon of hope and progress for the transgender community. However, Jorgensen faced backlash and was eventually outcast by the public and media. Today, freedoms of the transgender community have continued to be contested legally, politically and scientifically. This is especially visible in the athletic realm, where transgender athletic competition faces scrutiny. This is not right, nor is it just.
SOCIETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Stitt
The Independent

Oklahoma governor signs transgender sports ban into law

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a bill into law on Wednesday that prevents transgender girls and women from competing on female sports teams, joining a dozen other states with similar laws.Flanked by more than a dozen young female athletes, including his 14-year-old daughter Piper, Stitt signed the measure, dubbed the “ Save Women's Sports Act."“This bill, the Save Women's Sports Act, to us in Oklahoma is just common sense," said Stitt, a first-term Republican who is running for reelection. “When it comes to sports and athletics, girls should compete against girls. Boys should compete against boys. And let's be...
POLITICS
WETM 18 News

GOP lawmakers push bill targeting transgender girl athletes

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP/WHTM) — A Republican proposal to prevent transgender girls from competing in girls’ school sports passed the Pennsylvania House Education Committee on Tuesday, over Democratic opposition. The 15-9 party-line vote advanced the “Save Women’s Sports Act” bill so it can be considered by the GOP-majority chamber. It would restrict players to male or female teams […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
WNDU

Medical Moment: Depression, suicide widespread among trans youth

(WNDU) - Transgender people are people whose gender identity is different from the gender they were thought to be at birth. Currently, 52 percent of transgender youth in the U.S. have considered suicide. According to the Williams Institute of UCLA, there are almost 150,000 transgender teens in the United States,...
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trans Women#School Sports#Mental Health#Oklahoma Legislature#Transgender#Racism#Lgbtq Community#Oklahomans For Equality#Ossaa
Fatherly

Biden Admin Takes Slew of New Actions on International Transgender Day of Visibility

President Joe Biden is marking International Transgender Day of Visibility by announcing a slew of new actions aimed at supporting trans people and protecting their rights. At a time when there are hundreds of anti-trans legislative actions and bills at various stages across the states, bills that seek to criminalize gender-affirming care for minors, schools that discuss LGBTQ+ figures or topics, and kick children out of sports, just to name a few, the Biden administration introduced measures that will help transgender Americans travel more easily and access some mental health services.
POLITICS
The Independent

Utah governor vetoes bill banning transgender children from girls’ sports citing high suicide rates

Utah governor Spencer Cox has been praised by LGBT+ campaigners after he vetoed a bill that would ban transgender students from taking part in girls’ sports.In a rebuke to Republicans on Tuesday, the governor called on legislators and supporters of the Utah bill to show “compassion” to transgender children, who he said were being unfairly targeted by Republicans with sports bans. “I struggle to understand so much of it and the science is conflicting,” wrote Mr Cox of the arguments around transgender participation in sports. “When in doubt, however, I always try to err on the side of kindness, mercy...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
People

Joe Biden Marks Transgender Day of Visibility: 'We Have Your Back'

President Joe Biden on Thursday marked Transgender Day of Visibility with a message to transgender Americans and the announcement of new measures aimed at supporting them. Among the measures unveiled this week are a new "X" gender marker on U.S. passport applications beginning on April 11, new Transportation Security Administration scanners that are gender-neutral, and more resources for transgender kids and their families.
SOCIETY
Daily Mail

Black Texas woman wins $90,000 settlement from former high school teacher after claiming she was harassed over her refusal to stand for the Pledge of Allegiance when she branded it racist

A black Texas woman won a $90,000 settlement from her former high school teacher after she claimed educators harassed her over her refusal to stand for the Pledge of Allegiance because she branded it as racist. Mari Leigh Oliver, 22, claimed she was bullied after making her stand and sued...
SOCIETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy