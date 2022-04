We’re about to enter the second quarter of 2022, which means that we will soon start to see earnings reports from some of the most important companies in the tech world. Take Apple, for example; the company recently said it will announce its second-quarter earnings for 2022 on April 28. Naturally, we are expecting to see new record-breaking sales numbers in almost every department, as it seems that Cupertino always surpasses its sales expectations. Still, the latest information from TSMC suggests that smartphone sales will start to be affected as demand for smartphones and other devices is slowing.

