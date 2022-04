Should rockers grow old gracefully? Or is that Simply Not Allowed?. Well, even though Roger Daltrey once bellowed, "Hope I die before I get old," and Alice Cooper first sang "Eighteen" over half a century ago, and Mick Jagger still moves like, ah, himself even after heart surgery, and Phil Collins just finished a long Genesis tour SITTING DOWN in a chair — all these fellows continue to bring it to the best of their abilities.

MUSIC ・ 15 DAYS AGO