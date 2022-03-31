ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manistee, MI

By the numbers: MCC boys hoops 2021-22 season

By Mitch Vosburg
The News Advocate
The News Advocate
 19 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wk9G6_0evEXAvd00
MCC Freshman Tyler Hallead shoots a shot against Frankfort during a district semifinal game on Wednesday, March 9 at Frankfort High School.  (File photo)

MANISTEE – In a season of ups and down, Manistee Catholic Central finished 6-17 overall and earned a 5-13 mark in West Michigan D League action.

Senior Kyle McLinden earned all-conference honorable mention honors for a Sabers squad that pestered conference foes in their second season meetings. MCC topped Marion 49-47 on Feb. 16 after losing to the Eagles 50-29 a month earlier.

Listed below is a breakdown of stats accumulated for the varsity Sabers squad.

Nathaniel Barnett, Eight Grader

Barnett appeared in 12 games this season. He averaged 3.2 points a game and finished 10-of-16 from the free-throw line.

Lee Pizana, Junior

Pizana was tied with a team-leading 10.4 points per game and finished second in total rebounds (134) and steals (34).

Luke Niedelski, Sophomore

In 19 games, Niedelski scored 30 points and added 27 boards with 14 steals.

Brendan McComb, Senior

McComb scored 7 points and raked 18 rebounds in 19 games.

Ryker Capling, Sophomore

Capling averaged 4.2 points a game. He led the Sabers in long-range shooting, knocking down 29% of his 3-point attempts. He also led the team with 35 steals.

Tyler Hallead, Freshman

Hallead appeared in all 21 contests, averaging 7 points and 3.4 boards a game.

Matt Gunia, Sophomore

Matt added 58 points, 73 rebounds and 17 steals while appearing in all 21 games.

Kyle McLinden, Senior

McLinden averaged a double-double per game, tying Pizana for the team lead in points (10.4), led the team in rebounds (10.9) and finished with a team-best 45% clip from the floor (minimum 20 shots).

Gabe Gunia, Senior

Appearing in only nine games, Gabe shot 50% from the floor and secured 13 rebounds.

Nathan Olenecziak, Sophomore

Appearing in 20 games, Olenecziak scored 24 points and snagged nine boards.

David Kosla, Junior

Kosla did not record a basket in four games. He earned three rebounds and three fouls in 2021-22.

Comments / 0

Related
Macomb Daily

L’Anse Creuse North starts soccer season with two victories

The calendar says spring. The weather says otherwise. The National Weather Service forecast a wintry mix for Wednesday into Thursday in Macomb County, perhaps setting the stage for more postponements as the spring prep sports season gets underway. At least two Macomb Area Conference soccer matches were called off due...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
The Pioneer

Morley Stanwood pitcher set for successful season

MORLEY - It's MacKenzie Meldrum senior season with the Morley Stanwood softball program and she has high hopes it will be a good one as a pitcher for the Mohawks. Morley Stanwood put on two weeks of softball work prior to spring break this week. The first games are scheduled to be at home with Big Rapids on April 6 and at Chippewa Hills on April 8. Meldrum also played volleyball in the fall. This is her third year in varsity softball. Last season "went pretty well," Meldrum recalled. "We did very well as a team." ...
BIG RAPIDS, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Frankfort, MI
Basketball
Frankfort, MI
Education
Local
Michigan Sports
Manistee, MI
Education
Local
Michigan Basketball
Manistee, MI
Basketball
Local
Michigan Education
Frankfort, MI
Sports
City
Frankfort, MI
City
Manistee, MI
FOX 17 News West Michigan

East Kentwood Hires New Boys Basketball Coach

East Kentwood has officially hired their new boys basketball for the 2022-2023 season. Mike Thomas was named the Head Coach for the Falcons on Wednesday. Thomas is no stranger to the West side of the state. Early in his coaching career he was the leader at Kalamazoo Central and led the Maroon Giants to back to back Class A championships.
KENTWOOD, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hoops#West Michigan#Fouls#Highschoolsports#Mcc#Frankfort High School#Manistee Catholic Central#D League#Sabers#Eagles#Grader Barnett
WLUC

Michigan Tech reveals 2022 Football schedule

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Head Coach Steve Olson and the Michigan Tech football program are pleased to announce the 2022 regular season schedule. The Huskies will play 11 contests, including Division I St. Thomas for the second straight season. Tech will also play five home games at Kearly Stadium this fall.
HOUGHTON, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
WILX-TV

Five MSU Hockey Players Reportedly in Transfer Portal

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State reportedly has five hockey players in the transfer portal and only one, goalie Drew DeRidder has found a new home. DeRidder has one Covid provided extra year and he has signed with North Dakota. The others reportedly are senior brothers Cole and Charles Krygier, both from Novi; Okemos’ Adam Goodsir and defenseman Aiden Gallacher who just finished his sophomore season. Across the country there are 182 hockey players at the division one level in the portal and only 11 have found a new campus. In the Big Ten, Michigan State’s five in the portal join two from Penn State and there are none from any of the other five Big Ten hockey schools.
LANSING, MI
The News Advocate

The News Advocate

Manistee County, MI
169
Followers
359
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

The News Advocate provides compelling content featuring education, religion, senior activities, local history, and local entertainment. High school sports and activities that abound along the Lake Michigan shoreline are reflective of the passion of the community.

 https://www.manisteenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy