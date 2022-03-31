By the numbers: MCC boys hoops 2021-22 season

MCC Freshman Tyler Hallead shoots a shot against Frankfort during a district semifinal game on Wednesday, March 9 at Frankfort High School. (File photo)

MANISTEE – In a season of ups and down, Manistee Catholic Central finished 6-17 overall and earned a 5-13 mark in West Michigan D League action.

Senior Kyle McLinden earned all-conference honorable mention honors for a Sabers squad that pestered conference foes in their second season meetings. MCC topped Marion 49-47 on Feb. 16 after losing to the Eagles 50-29 a month earlier.

Listed below is a breakdown of stats accumulated for the varsity Sabers squad.

Nathaniel Barnett, Eight Grader

Barnett appeared in 12 games this season. He averaged 3.2 points a game and finished 10-of-16 from the free-throw line.

Lee Pizana, Junior

Pizana was tied with a team-leading 10.4 points per game and finished second in total rebounds (134) and steals (34).

Luke Niedelski, Sophomore

In 19 games, Niedelski scored 30 points and added 27 boards with 14 steals.

Brendan McComb, Senior

McComb scored 7 points and raked 18 rebounds in 19 games.

Ryker Capling, Sophomore

Capling averaged 4.2 points a game. He led the Sabers in long-range shooting, knocking down 29% of his 3-point attempts. He also led the team with 35 steals.

Tyler Hallead, Freshman

Hallead appeared in all 21 contests, averaging 7 points and 3.4 boards a game.

Matt Gunia, Sophomore

Matt added 58 points, 73 rebounds and 17 steals while appearing in all 21 games.

Kyle McLinden, Senior

McLinden averaged a double-double per game, tying Pizana for the team lead in points (10.4), led the team in rebounds (10.9) and finished with a team-best 45% clip from the floor (minimum 20 shots).

Gabe Gunia, Senior

Appearing in only nine games, Gabe shot 50% from the floor and secured 13 rebounds.

Nathan Olenecziak, Sophomore

Appearing in 20 games, Olenecziak scored 24 points and snagged nine boards.

David Kosla, Junior

Kosla did not record a basket in four games. He earned three rebounds and three fouls in 2021-22.