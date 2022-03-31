ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, IL

Lincoln College closing after 157 years

By Gretchen Teske
 17 hours ago

LINCOLN, Ill. (WMBD) — Lincoln College will permanently close this spring.

The Illinois college closes May 13. The Board of Trustees has voted to end all academic programming at the end of the spring semester.

The college experienced record-breaking student enrollment in Fall 2019, with residence halls at maximum capacity. Unfortunately, the pandemic impacted recruitment and fundraising efforts, sporting events, and all campus life activities.

The school issued the following statement:

“Lincoln College has been serving students from across the globe for more than 157 years. The loss of history, careers and a community of students and alumni is immense. The institution has worked tirelessly to strengthen its financial position through fundraising campaigns, selling assets, consolidating employee positions, and exploring alternatives for the leased building in Normal. Unfortunately, these efforts did not create long-term viability for Lincoln College in the face of the pandemic. Lincoln College encourages individuals to review the FAQ documents on the Lincoln College website for more information regarding the closure process. Academic support and transitional services will be available to students through the remainder of the semester. Though we are experiencing undeniable grief and sadness, we find comfort in knowing Lincoln College has served generations of alumni who have undoubtedly impacted our world.”

David Gerlach, President of Lincoln College

The economic hardship caused by the pandemic required large investments in technology and campus safety measures, as well as a significant drop in enrollment with students choosing to postpone college or take a leave of absence, which impacted the institution’s financial position.

Furthermore, Lincoln College was a victim of a cyberattack in December 2021 that thwarted admissions activities and hindered access to all institutional data, creating an unclear picture of Fall 2022 enrollment projections. All systems required for recruitment, retention and fundraising efforts were inoperable.

Once fully restored in March 2022, the projections displayed significant enrollment shortfalls, requiring a transformational donation or partnership to sustain Lincoln College beyond the current semester.

