ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Ex-nursing aid guilty of sexual assault

By KPBS Public Media
KPBS
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleA former caregiver was found guilty of sexually assaulting a woman...

www.kpbs.org

Comments / 0

Related
WILX-TV

2 women sent to prison for committing $1.2M in food stamp fraud

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Two women were given prison sentences following convictions for $1.2 million in food stamp fraud. Ana Rioja, 51, and Maria Consuelo de Ureno, 55, pleaded guilty on May 12, 2021, to conspiring to commit and committing Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program fraud, reported by KWTX. U.S. District...
WACO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
NJ.com

N.J. man who made fake $100 bills with bleached $1 bills sentenced to prison

A New Jersey man who made counterfeit money by printing images of $100 bills onto bleached $1 bills will spend the next five years in federal prison. Hollis Forteau, 38, was the ringleader of a group that traveled to Virginia in December 2019 and January 2020 to get real money using counterfeit currency, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia said Monday in announcing his sentencing.
WILLINGBORO, NJ
The Independent

Man accused of killing cancer survivor wife after she filed for divorce over his affair while she did chemotherapy

An Indiana farmer has been charged with the murder of his wife who had just finished her chemotherapy after surviving breast cancer.Elizabeth ‘Nikki’ Wilhoite, 41, was hit with a “gallon-size cement flower pot” in her face allegedly by her husband Andrew Wilhoite, after she sought a divorce over his affair, according to a probable-cause affidavit filed in the case.“This lady just finished her last round of chemo today … very proud of you,” Mr Andrew, 39, said in a Facebook post sharing her smiling picture on 18 March.On 26 March, her body was found “partially submerged in approximately three feet...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sexual Assault
Black Enterprise

Black Female Deputy Warden Sues Michigan Dept. Of Corrections Alleging Racial Discrimination

A veteran prison warden is suing the Michigan Department of Corrections (DOC) after repeatedly being denied a promotion due to her race and gender. Kim Cargor, who joined the department in 1985, has served as deputy warden and acting warden at the Charles E. Egeler Reception and Guidance Center since 2011, according to the Detroit Free Press. She filed a complaint in Washtenaw County Circuit Court claiming she’s a victim of cronyism and discrimination.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Independent

FBI offers $15k reward for Jan 6 fugitive accused of assaulting police with a deadly weapon

The FBI has announced a $15,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of January 6 rioter Jonathan Daniel Pollock. The 23-year-old central Florida man from Lakeland faces multiple high-level charges and is accused of “assaulting multiple police officers with a deadly weapon”, according to the FBI. The FBI offices in DC and in Tampa, Florida issued the call for information. “We’ve been trying to locate Mr Pollock since last summer,” FBI Tampa Acting Special Agent in Charge Sanjay Virmani said in a statement. “The allegations against him aren’t going away and must be dealt with. The FBI is...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Complex

Vermont Police Identify DNA in 2004 Disappearance of 17-Year-Old

Investigators have identified a DNA sample in connection with the 2004 disappearance of 17-year-old Brianna Maitland, per CBS News. Vermont State Police investigators say that identifying the DNA, which was found near Maitland’s abandoned car, doesn’t mean it’ll lead to a suspect. According to authorities, the teen is believed to be a victim of foul play.
VERMONT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Ex-nurse pleads guilty in death of neglected World War II vet

A former nurse has pleaded guilty to her role in the death of a World War II veteran whose pleas were ignored, according to the DeKalb County District Attorney. Loyce Pickquet Agyeman, 67, of Snellville, pleaded guilty Tuesday to charges of involuntary manslaughter, neglect of an elder person and concealing the death of another. DeKalb Superior Court Judge Shondeana Morris sentenced Agyeman to serve eight years in prison, the DA’s office said.
ATLANTA, GA
Times Daily

Man suspected of stalking, killing homeless people arrested

WASHINGTON (AP) — A man suspected of stalking and shooting homeless people asleep on the streets of New York City and Washington was arrested early Tuesday. Police said at least two people were killed and three others wounded in the attacks. Support local journalism reporting on your community. *...
HOMELESS
WSYX ABC6

South African woman accused of mailing K2, Suboxone to Ohio inmates

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A South African woman was arrested Thursday morning at John Glenn Columbus International Airport on federal charges alleging she mailed large amounts of K2 and suboxone to jail inmates in Ohio. Tanya Baird, 46, appeared in federal court Thursday afternoon. She is charged with importing...
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy