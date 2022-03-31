Effort puts pregnant teens on path toward being strong parents

Woodward High School senior Shantel Wilson knows the signs of a verbal or physically abusive relationship and what a healthy one should look like.

But it took a pregnancy for her to learn those lessons.

As a sophomore, Miss Wilson, now 18, discovered she was pregnant. She was scared and uncertain but recalls finding support through Toledo Public Schools’ Expectant and Parenting Student Program, which aims to keep pregnant teens in school by offering academic support while steering participants toward resources for their medical, housing, legal, and financial needs, among others.

“Getting through my pregnancy not having to worry about if I needed formula, or diapers, or advice,” she said. “And that advice has helped me realize that right now at least I’m not ready to be with [my daughter’s father], and I don’t know if I’ll ever want to be with him again, but I have learned things so I can build a healthy relationship with him for our child.”

And through the program’s weekly meeting sessions — held weekly at Woodward and other school sites — Miss Wilson said she belatedly learned subjects that previously were never discussed with her at home about dating, parenting, and forming healthy relationships. On Wednesday, she all but helped lead a group discussion with a handful of other pregnant teens and parents about emotional abuse and what warning signs to look out for.

But Miss Wilson is one of the lucky ones to discover the program, much less stick with it, said Jama Greene, the Toledo school district’s coordinator for the Expectant and Parenting Student Program. The initiative was created in 2019, and Ms. Greene said, many students don’t yet know about it.

That was made more difficult with the pandemic when schools were shuttered and students were forced into online learning at home.

Recently, Ms. Greene reported during a committee meeting that 21 students dropped out of the program and school district officials assume they dropped out of school altogether.

“I, like many others are seeing students leave and we don’t know why,” she said. “This has been a part of the past a lot, especially with girls who may be parents or may be pregnant, they have a lot of outside things going on and so sometimes they get discouraged when they only have six credits, let’s say, and they need 21 to graduate so being discouraged and sometimes leaving is sometimes where their mind goes.

“During COVID, our students were home learning virtually, but it was really a tough time,” she added. “Sometimes my students were signing on with their babies right there because child care facilities were closed and what that did also is we had a lot of lost learning time. And there are some needs of these young women that are causing them not to go to school.”

Lack of child care is one of the biggest challenges teen parents face, particularly for those with children under 3 years of age, she said. But the other concern is that the pandemic exacerbated the problem of teen parent dropouts. Prior to the pandemic, Ms. Greene said an estimated 30 of all teenage girls who drop out of school cite pregnancy and parenthood as the key factor. That makes them more likely to remain poor and rely on public assistance rather than attain gainful employment and that also makes it more likely that their children will grow up poor and struggle in school.

In a way, the creation of the district’s Expectant and Parenting Student Program was brought about because teen pregnancy rates decreased in Lucas County, which at one time had one of the highest rankings for teen births of all Ohio metropolitan counties. In 2007, the teen birth rate was 875 for those 19 years old and younger, but since then those numbers have steadily fallen, reaching 362 by 2018.

With that trend, the Polly Fox Academy — a Toledo Public Schools-sponsored charter school catering to pregnant girls and young mothers in grades 7-12 — closed in 2018. But that left a void for pregnant teens and those who became parents while still in school, Ms. Greene said.

Currently, 55 teens are active in Ms. Greene’s program. She expects that number to reach 60 before the end of the school year, adding weekly meetings will continue throughout the summer. But so far, word-of-mouth from the students currently in the program is the primary method that others are learning about it, adding she believes many more are out there who might choose to drop out of school because they don’t know they could receive assistance.

Fellow Woodward senior Taylor Maier, 19, was almost one of those students. She said she learned about the program after talking to her guidance counselor last October soon after discovering she was pregnant, adding she only confided in them because she was preparing herself for the likelihood that she would have to miss a lot of school. With the help of Ms. Greene, she said she was connected with resources that helped her stay in school and keep her on the path toward graduating this May before giving birth to a boy in early July.

Meanwhile, Miss Wilson is happy she stuck through the program, especially with graduation just around the corner. She has a job lined up as well as a potential new home for her and her 1-year-old daughter Alaia, she said. And she has a full scholarship to Owens Community College.

“I’m debating still between nursing and education,” she said, adding that she’s likely leaning toward nursing. “The nurse who took care of me after I gave birth to my daughter told me, ‘I was a teen mom and you can do it.’”