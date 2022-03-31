ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, NJ

Popular Warren County Hotdog Shop Won’t Reopen After Owner’s Deadly COVID Battle, Wife Says

By Valerie Musson
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 17 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Zb0Cu_0evEVOvh00
Joe’s Alpha Dogs in Washington will not reopen after one of the owners died from COVID-19 last month. Photo Credit: Google Maps Street View (Inset: GoFundMe Screengrab)

A popular Warren County hotdog shop that has been closed for several months will not reopen after one of the owners died from COVID-19 last month.

Frances Russo of Joe’s Alpha Dogs in Washington made the announcement on the shop’s Facebook page Wednesday evening.

“This was not an easy decision, but I won't be reopening,” reads the post.

“I had every intention of doing so, but I can't do this on my own. I don't want to do it without Vin.”

Frances’ late husband and co-owner Vin Russo fought a valiant battle against COVID-19 and succumbed to the virus on Friday, Feb. 4, DailyVoice.com reported.

A late February post stated that Frances wanted to reopen the shop but wasn’t ready yet.

Meanwhile, nearly $19,000 was raised for the family on GoFundMe during the shop’s closure, and the campaign continues to accept donations.

The Russos opened Joe’s Alpha Dogs about four years ago in honor of their son, Joe, and it has been growing in popularity ever since.

Unlike most small businesses, the Russos have used their restaurant not only to provide stable employment for Joe, who has Autism, but to rally for others with disabilities and several other marginalized groups.

Heartbroken, Frances says she now has to do what’s in her family’s best interest.

“I'm Joey's primary caregiver and he is my priority,” reads the Facebook post.

“I have to do what is best for my family.”

Rental signs have been put in place, and much of the equipment from the shop will be sold, the post says. Interested parties can message the business’s Facebook page.

A celebration of Vin’s life was scheduled for Sunday, May 22.

“Thank you all so much for your kindness during this time,” the post concludes.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 2

Jack J Nicolais
16h ago

I am so sorry to hear this, Vin was a great guy and had the best dogs in Warren county. I traveled there frequently for the dogs but also the conversation. RIP…

Reply
2
Related
Daily Voice

PA Woman Found Dead In Basement 3 Days After Partner Died

Three days before a Pennsylvania woman was found dead in a basement, her partner died, according to her social media. Angela “Angie” Grace Faidley, 45, of Connellsville, was found dead in the basement of a home in the 2100 block of 2nd Street in South Connellsville Boro, Fayette County on Tuesday, Mar. 1, shortly after 4:30 p.m., according to an updated release by Pennsylvania state police.
STAMFORD, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Warren County, NJ
Warren County, NJ
Coronavirus
State
Washington State
Warren County, NJ
Health
Warren County, NJ
Government
City
Washington, NJ
Daily Voice

Hanging Victim Cut Down From Elizabeth Tree

First responders reportedly cut a hanging victim down from a tree in Elizabeth Tuesday, March 29.The man was found by responders hanging in an empty lot next to 339 Marshall St. at 9:53 p.m., City Spokeswoman Ruby Contreras said.He was pronounced dead at 10:16 p.m., she said.His identity was not im…
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
Daily Voice

Ridgefield Park Woman Dies Hiking On Shrooms, Authorities Say

A 25-year-old New Jersey woman was under the influence of mushrooms when she died in a hiking accident in Washington over the weekend, authorities said. Ridgefield Park's Alisonstar E. Molaf was hiking with her friend at Wallace Falls in Gold Bar, when the two became separated around 8 p.m. on Friday, March 18, The Snohmish County Sheriff’s Office said.
RIDGEFIELD PARK, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russos
Daily Voice

Deadly Elizabeth Hotel Lobby Stabbing Leads To Bergen County Man's Arrest: Prosecutor

A Bergen County man is facing various murder charges in the stabbing death of a Brooklyn resident earlier this week in Elizabeth, authorities announced. Javan Johnson, 30, of Bergenfield, stabbed 37-year-old Marlon Pantin at the Country Inn & Suites around 1 a.m. on Monday, March 21, Union County Prosecutor William A. Daniel said. Sources tell Daily Voice Pantin was stabbed in his chest.
ELIZABETH, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hotdog#Covid#Food Drink#Warren County Hotdog Shop#Alpha Dogs#Dailyvoice Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Daily Voice

'Someone Is Chasing Me' PJ Clad Child Told Good Samaritan Before Disappearing In PA: Police

A child running from someone in nothing but pajamas has been reported as "possibly missing or endangered," police say. The approximately 11-years-old white boy was running while only wearing "dark-colored pajamas" along West Main Street between North Catherine and Union streets on Sunday at approximately 11:19 p.m. Sunday, Mar. 20, Middletown Borough police stated in a release on Monday morning.
MIDDLETOWN, PA
Daily Voice

2 Extricated From Crumpled Car, Taken To Trauma Center In Deadly Lehigh Valley Crash (PHOTOS)

Two victims were extricated from a crumpled car and taken to a nearby trauma center following a deadly Tuesday afternoon crash in the Lehigh Valley, authorities said. Emergency crews responding to the crash on Freemansburg Avenue near Linden Street in Bethlehem Township found a vehicle that had slammed into a wall and telephone pole shortly before 12 p.m., the Nancy Run Fire Company said.
BETHLEHEM, CT
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
242K+
Followers
38K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy