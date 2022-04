Usually, the story goes that the dog saves someone from a well, but this time, a Texas bird dog needed the help of some kind Texas game wardens. A couple of months ago, on January 22, two Texas hunters sent their bird dog out to retrieve a fallen quail, and when she didn’t come back, they became concerned. Sweet Maria is an experienced bird dog who was the ideal hunting companion, so they knew if she didn’t come back, something was definitely wrong.

TEXAS STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO