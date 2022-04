There's no question that, for many, Florida is a desirable retirement spot. In 2021, SmartAsset ranked Florida as the number 1 destination for retirees. Arizona came in second place. There's much to like about the sunshine state in retirement. The weather is nice, and the state is tax-friendly. One can live an active lifestyle surrounded by nature, and there are plenty of attractions and amenities.

