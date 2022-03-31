ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, MO

Franklin County teen killed in crash near Union

kjluradio.com
 20 hours ago

A Franklin County teen is killed in a two-vehicle crash about 10 miles west of his hometown....

www.kjluradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

6 Oklahoma teens killed in crash with semi

TISHOMINGO, Okla. — An Oklahoma high school is mourning the loss of six students killed Tuesday afternoon after their vehicle collided with a semi, KOKI-TV reported. Officials with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol confirmed to the TV station that all six of the vehicle’s occupants were female students at Tishomingo High School students and that all six died.
TISHOMINGO, OK
The Independent

Mother of girl, 12, who shot cousin then herself on Instagram Live denies police claim it was a murder-suicide

The mother of a 12-year-old girl who reportedly shot her cousin and then herself with a gun in St Louis in the early hours of Monday morning has denied a police characterisation of the act as a murder-suicide. The entire event was broadcast on Instagram Live. “(Paris) dropped the gun, and it fell, and it went off to my knowledge,” the girl’s mother Shanise Harvey told KSDK in St Louis. “And then when she picked it up, she picked it up by the barrel and it went off. That’s all I know... It was not a suicide. It was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Naomi Irion: Chilling new video released of hooded suspect who kidnapped woman from Walmart parking lot

Nevada's Lyon County sheriff's department has released surveillance footage of the moments leading up to the disappearance of 18-year-old Naomi Irion, who was last seen at a WalMart in Fernley.The video shows a parking lot and a hooded figure pacing back and forth, at times walking directly in front of vehicles and their headlights.The footage shows parked and moving vehicles in the WalMart parking lot within visual distance of Naomi's vehicle and minutes before she is abducted.The sheriff's department said that the suspect seen in the video clip is pacing on the east side of the building.Last week the sheriff's department had said that the forensic evidence led investigators to believe that Ms Irion's disappearance was suspicious in nature.Her vehicle was located later in an east end industrial area of Fernley.Investigators have sought information from the Lyon County community in identifying the suspect.Ms Irion’s family has also issued appeals to help locate her while a community search was also conducted last week.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Accidents
Franklin County, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Union, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
Franklin County, MO
Accidents
County
Franklin County, MO
City
St. Louis, MO
Union, MO
Accidents
City
Saint Louis, MO
Union, MO
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jordan#Traffic Accident#Mercy Hospital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
KCRG.com

Two western Iowa teens killed in rollover crash

DAKOTA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Two teenagers were killed in a single-vehicle accident on Saturday morning in north-central Iowa, according to officials. At around 6:19 a.m., the Iowa State Patrol was sent to a report of a crash near the corner of 230th Street and Nevada Avenue on the edge of Dakota City. Troopers believe that a 2005 Chevrolet pickup truck, operated by Gavin Maines, 17, of Woolstock, was traveling westbound on 230th Street failed to make the curve into Nevada Avenue. The truck rolled multiple times, ejecting its occupants, according to officials.
DAKOTA CITY, IA
Miami Herald

Teens tried placing gun back in safe, then one was shot and killed, Missouri cops say

Two 14-year-old boys were trying to put a gun back in a safe when one of the teens was shot and killed, Missouri authorities say. Deputies were called to the rural Butler home on Friday, March 11, and found the teenager on the kitchen floor, according to a March 15 news release. Deputies went to provide first aid, but the boy was already dead.
ACCIDENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy