ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Weather Minute for March 31, 2022

By Christy Shields
WTAJ
 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThis morning will be mild with temperatures in the 50s and a few showers. Download our WTAJ Your Weather Authority app on your Apple or Android phone to stay up to...

www.wearecentralpa.com

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

WEATHER TO WATCH: Tracking potentially severe thunderstorms for Thursday

Storm Watch Team meteorologists are tracking the potential for severe storms that may arrive by Thursday afternoon. Temperatures are expected to remain cooler on Wednesday but could warm to nearly 70 by Thursday. That rapid warmup has the potential to create dangerous weather around the state. Tuesday night will see...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wtaj#Weather Authority#Apple#The Wtaj Newsletter
News 12

Chances for wet weather, gradual warmup for midweek

There will be a gradual warmup Wednesday with the chance for a few sprinkles or light showers later in the day. News 12 Storm Watch Team meteorologist Sam Augeri says highs will reach near 46 degrees with increasing clouds as the day goes on and rain possible during the evening.
ENVIRONMENT
News 12

STORM WATCH: Possible storms Thursday as temps rise

There is a chance for some scattered showers overnight and possibly into Thursday. News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Steve Teeling says Thursday will be cloudy, windy and milder with a high of 60 degrees. Scattered showers are possible although there will be plenty of dry times during the day.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WWL-AMFM

Severe weather is expected today

Wednesday starts out breezy but thunderstorms roll in by the afternoon and evening. “Wednesday starts out a little breezy, but dry. Most of the day remains dry until late in the afternoon and early evening when severe t-storms move in.
ENVIRONMENT
WDTN

Wind Advisory goes into effect Wednesday

A Wind Advisory will be hoisted at noon on Wednesday. Winds could gust 40 to 50 mph through Wednesday night. Rain chances will increase tonight as a warm front continues to push north across the area. On Wednesday, we will be south of the boundary, and it will be a very windy and unseasonably warm day. Highs will push well into the 70s with gusty winds.
ENVIRONMENT
WGAL

Winter Weather Advisory. Wintry Mix Could IMPACT AM Rush

A Winter Weather Advisory is up for some counties Wednesday morning. After a couple of hard freezes the past few mornings, temperatures will rise across the Susquehanna Valley. But as the warm air moves into the cold air over us, a light and patchy wintry mix will develop toward morning and it could cause some slick spots for the morning commute.
ENVIRONMENT
WALB 10

First Alert Weather

We have a first look at weather day until 2pm This afternoon slight risk for most of our area 15% chance of damaging winds 5% chance for tornado and large hail heavy downpours could produce locally heavy rainfall of two to three inches in one spot in just a couple of hours. So you can see the rain chance is going to peak this morning. Midday we quickly dropped that rain chance down to almost nothing so that’s why we’re taking it to 2pm. Those are Eastern committees temperatures will get down to around 70 this morning and then get towards 80 this afternoon. Your evening planner partly cloudy and mild 78 to 65. We’ll see temperatures cooler tomorrow morning down to 50. With west winds about 10 miles per hour. Looking ahead, we’re looking good. Cooler temperatures more sunshine temperatures in the upper 70s mid to upper 70s This weekend rain chances do come back in earnest Tuesday and Wednesday.
ENVIRONMENT
WBRE

Saturday winter storm: what you can expect

EYEWITNESS WEATHER (WBRE/WYOU) — Some parts of our viewing area could have significant snow accumulations by Saturday evening. The winter storm will move in late Friday night with a period of rain and snow, changing to all snow by Saturday morning. The snow will be steady and heavy at times. It will start to taper off […]
ENVIRONMENT
WRGB

March Madness - The Weather Version

So far we're halfway through the month of March and we've had a couple of decent accumulating snowfalls within the past 7 days, and also within that time period a couple of days in the 50s and one day in the 60s. Oh and we've also had a couple of days with wind gusts in the 50+ mph range and a couple more exceeding 40 mph. Welcome to March, the month where wild swings in the weather are typically the rule and not the exception.
ALBANY, NY
Williamson Source

Weather: Patchy Frost To Begin Your Sunday

Patchy frost is expected across the mid-state early Sunday and maybe again Monday. Plus the NWS has put out a notice about the possibility of severe weather on Wednesday. Bookmark your Close To Home Weather Page. You can find it here. Live Local radar, watches, and warnings. From the NWS:
ENVIRONMENT
WWL-AMFM

Sun and wind for Thursday

After a line of severe weather passed through the area yesterday evening, today will be sunny and breezy. “Temperatures will be back in the low to mid-70s throughout the afternoon. By Thursday night
ENVIRONMENT
News 12

STORM WATCH: Gusty winds, scattered storms possible overnight

Warmer temps moved into the area, but they also brought along gusty winds and storms. News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Steve Teeling says overnight will see rain develop, and it will be heavy at times. Some scattered thunderstorms are also possible up until about midnight with some heavy rain and gusty winds.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy