Weather Minute for March 31, 2022

We have a first look at weather day until 2pm This afternoon slight risk for most of our area 15% chance of damaging winds 5% chance for tornado and large hail heavy downpours could produce locally heavy rainfall of two to three inches in one spot in just a couple of hours. So you can see the rain chance is going to peak this morning. Midday we quickly dropped that rain chance down to almost nothing so that’s why we’re taking it to 2pm. Those are Eastern committees temperatures will get down to around 70 this morning and then get towards 80 this afternoon. Your evening planner partly cloudy and mild 78 to 65. We’ll see temperatures cooler tomorrow morning down to 50. With west winds about 10 miles per hour. Looking ahead, we’re looking good. Cooler temperatures more sunshine temperatures in the upper 70s mid to upper 70s This weekend rain chances do come back in earnest Tuesday and Wednesday.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 18 HOURS AGO