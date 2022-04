The regular season is nearing an end, with no playoffs in sight for the Philadelphia Flyers this season. The college seasons are also ending, so it’s time to sign players and give them an NHL tryout as roster spots open up. The Flyers have followed the formula for a rebuilding or retooling team to a tee, so with new blood injected into the lineup, the final games of the season should have fans excited about the future.

