Washington, DC

Independent Women’s Forum Call for Women’s Bill of Rights

By 5a-9a: O'Connor, Company
630 WMAL
 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Independent Women’s Forum (IWF), along with a number of women’s rights organizations, are calling for the legislative adoption of the Women’s Bill of Rights to provide a legal definition of the word “women”. IWF President Carrie Lukas joined O’Connor & Company on this morning’s show to discuss the proposal and...

www.wmal.com

Comments / 0

thedailytexan.com

Rise4AbortionRights protest abortion rights on International Women’s Day

Editor’s Note: This article first appeared in the March 11, 2022 flipbook. Protesters cheered and shouted, held up signs, and vowed to fight for the rights of all women to have access to safe and legal abortions. Standing on the Drag on International Women’s Day, this group celebrated with a clarion call for change.
PROTESTS
Rogersville Review

Women's History Month: Gloria Steinem led the women’s rights movement of the 1970s

Gloria Steinem grew from a childhood Ohio to become a journalist, feminist and a leader of the women’s rights movement. She started her career writing freelance pieces in New York, mainly lifestyles or fashion pieces assigned in newsrooms run by men. But she pushed on, seeking more substantial assignments and, eventually, she got on. Show magazine hired her in 1963 to go undercover and report on working conditions at the Playboy Club. The resulting piece, “I Was A Playboy Bunny” showed the seedy, sexist life of the bunnies, but Steinem still struggled to be taken seriously.
SOCIETY
Washington, DC
Society
City
Washington, DC
The Independent

Alabama law could raise legal driving age just for transgender residents

Alabama trans youth are facing a pair anti-LGBTQ bills in their state that advocates say could make it effectively impossible for trans drivers under the age of 19 to receive a license.There’s been an avalanche of anti-LGBTQ legislation pushed across US states in recent months.South Dakota barred transgender girls from participating in sport. Idaho legislators might pass a bill that makes providing gender-affirming care ââpunishable by up to life in prison. In Alabama, legislators are set to vote on “Alabama Vulnerable Child Compassion and Protection Act” this month, a that the bill would outlaw doctors from offering gender-affirming care to...
POLITICS
The Independent

Supreme Court hears case of veteran who lost job as state trooper after returning from Iraq sick from burn pits

The US Supreme Court has heard the case of a 23-year veteran who says he was forced out of his job as a Texas state trooper after returning sick from the Iraq war because of toxic exposure to burn pits.Le Roy Torres, a US Army veteran and former Texas state trooper, sued the Texas Department of Public Safety (TDPS) for employment discrimination based on his military service.The state of Texas has argued that it cannot be sued by Mr Torres because of sovereign immunity.After more than five years of legal wrangling through the state courts, America’s highest court heard the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Teen Vogue

Transgender People Tell Their Abortion Stories in Trans Bodies, Trans Choices

Content Warning: This story contains mention of sexual assault and suicidal ideation. While states across the country consider bills that would erode the rights of transgender youth, these targeted bills aren't the only legislation threatening trans people's freedom. The Supreme Court is poised to hear a case on abortion that could overturn Roe v. Wade. While transgender people are often left out of conversations around reproductive rights, a new series from TransLash Media is highlighting how important abortion access is to the community.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
KPVI Newschannel 6

State Senate passes bills restricting transgender, nonbinary individuals

OKLAHOMA CITY — The state Senate on Thursday advanced measures putting restrictions on individuals who identify as nonbinary or transgender. Senate Bill 2, by Sen. Micheal Bergstrom, R-Adair, would prohibit a person who is born biologically male from participating in female sports as a transgendered individual. The measure passed...
CONGRESS & COURTS
bizjournals

Women on boards: Let’s keep moving in the right direction

Nearly a year ago I wrote an article for this paper explaining why gender parity in corporate leadership is not only a passion of mine, but first and foremost a smart business decision. It’s time to revisit the subject. Several weeks ago, Deloitte Global released the seventh edition of...
WASHINGTON STATE
richmondobserver

WOMEN'S HISTORY MONTH: Mask a voice in Richmond County civil rights

Our featured leading lady today (Sunday) learned the power of her voice early on and has consistently used it to advocate for countless causes in Richmond County. The 2019 Trailblazer Award recipient of the Richmond County Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Foundation, Gloria Mask, is well known for her dedication to the benchmarks of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s nonviolence philosophy — principles of fairness and equality.
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
Wyoming News

Women’s Rights National Historical Park

- Seneca Falls, New York - Visiting info: Park grounds are open Dawn to Dusk On July 19, 1848, the first women’s rights convention began at the Wesleyan Chapel in Seneca Falls, New York. Here, activists unveiled the Declaration of Sentiments, which argued for women’s equality and suffrage, and was signed by 68 notable women and 32 men, including the movement’s leader, Elizabeth Cady Stanton, and abolitionist Frederick Douglass. To this day, Seneca Falls is regarded as the birthplace of American feminism. The Women’s Rights National Historical Park, located in the area, tells the story of this conference as well as women’s subsequent decades-long fight for equal treatment. Visitors can listen to outdoor, ranger-led talks, wander through a handful of permanent exhibits, and tour a number of historically significant buildings like Wesleyan Chapel and Elizabeth Cady Stanton’s house (which she referred to as “the center of rebellion”).
SENECA FALLS, NY
Fatherly

Biden Admin Takes Slew of New Actions on International Transgender Day of Visibility

President Joe Biden is marking International Transgender Day of Visibility by announcing a slew of new actions aimed at supporting trans people and protecting their rights. At a time when there are hundreds of anti-trans legislative actions and bills at various stages across the states, bills that seek to criminalize gender-affirming care for minors, schools that discuss LGBTQ+ figures or topics, and kick children out of sports, just to name a few, the Biden administration introduced measures that will help transgender Americans travel more easily and access some mental health services.
POLITICS

