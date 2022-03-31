DC nonprofit honors women for their contributions to the community | Get Uplifted

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WASHINGTON — As women's history month comes to a close, one D.C. nonprofit shone the spotlight on a few women from Southeast, helping the District's arts scene to thrive. The women were honored through a creative photoshoot for their contributions to the community. This...

CBS19

Tyler's annual women luncheon honors 6 women for their impact in the community

TYLER, Texas — What began in 1999 continued on Thursday as Women in Tyler honored six “women with a voice” who exhibit “finer womanhood” in the community. At the 22nd Women in Tyler Luncheon, Callyn Finney, LaRhonda Hamilton, the Rev. Karen Jones LaToyia Jordan and Nancy Arellano Rangel were honored at the Rose Garden. Shannon Dacus received the Judith K. Guthrie Legacy of Service Award.
TYLER, TX
KRCB 104.9

Local BIPOC art group helps uplift community

When Isabel Lopez was a student at Santa Rosa High School’s ArtQuest program, she says she felt invisible as one of few Latina students enrolled in the program. Lopez went on to graduate from Sacramento State, before taking a corporate job.. When her position was moved out of state, Lopez says she sensed an opportunity to begin working within her community.
SANTA ROSA, CA
Washingtonian.com

The Trucker Convoy Will Leave DC Without Accomplishing Anything

The “People’s Convoy” that’s been parked in Hagerstown for weeks will finally leave the Washington region alone, Zachary Petrizzo reported for the Daily Beast Sunday night. Its numbers had dwindled, authorities mostly prevented them from causing any substantial havoc in DC itself, and it was never clear what they hoped to accomplish besides annoying area residents. Locals flipped them off on the highway, yelled at them to go home, and in one case brought an expedition into DC to a crawl by using only a single bicycle. As they got more frustrated with their directionless protest, some convoy participants reportedly got violent; others complained that by closing exits on the highway, authorities were causing them to pee in their pants.
HAGERSTOWN, MD
click orlando

‘Black Women on Boards’ working to increase diversity in boardrooms

Diversity and inclusion have become buzzwords in the workplace, with companies sounding off about their importance. But the numbers on corporate boards tell a different story. Black Women on Boards is on a mission to increase diversity in corporate boardrooms. Merline Saintil is a Fortune 500 board director and one of the group’s founders.
ECONOMY
Gazette

Colorado Springs area nonprofit community events starting March 13

Wine, Women and Chocolate : Honoring & Celebrating the Pikes Peak Heroines — 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Knights of Columbus Hall PPLD, 20 W. Pikes Peak Ave. Tickets: tinyurl.com/3jetpr85. Recipe for Hope — To benefit Care & Share Food Bank, noon-1 p.m. Thursday, The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave. Reservations: careandshare.org....
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KTEN.com

Best Places for Working Women

Washington, D.C., sits atop the best places for working women for the fourth time in a row. MagnifyMoney researchers examined eight factors across the 50 largest U.S. metros relevant to women achieving financial and professional success. While some metros like D.C. maintained their positions, others like Riverside, Calif., have dropped.
ECONOMY
Brown on Cleveland

Women's History Month: Fashions by Fowler Uplifts Local Community for 34 Years

Renay and Tracy Fowler of Fashions by FowlerCourtesy of Fashions by Fowler. Cuyahoga County, OH. - Historically speaking, many women have become involved in the fashion industry. Fashion is often considered an expression of one's true personality, character, and creativity. People make tough decisions about what to wear and where to shop every day. Parties, work, church, recreational dinner dances, and other activities will determine fashionable ideas about what to wear and how to wear it.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
WUSA9

