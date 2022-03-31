DC nonprofit honors women for their contributions to the community | Get Uplifted

The “People’s Convoy” that’s been parked in Hagerstown for weeks will finally leave the Washington region alone, Zachary Petrizzo reported for the Daily Beast Sunday night. Its numbers had dwindled, authorities mostly prevented them from causing any substantial havoc in DC itself, and it was never clear what they hoped to accomplish besides annoying area residents. Locals flipped them off on the highway, yelled at them to go home, and in one case brought an expedition into DC to a crawl by using only a single bicycle. As they got more frustrated with their directionless protest, some convoy participants reportedly got violent; others complained that by closing exits on the highway, authorities were causing them to pee in their pants.

