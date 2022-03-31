Statue in downtown Columbia being removed due to deteroriation

Talbot Boys Statue removed Crews remove the stone base of the Talbot Boys Statue, Maryland's last public Confederate statue, on the grounds of the Talbot County Courthouse, Monday, March 14, 2022, in Easton, Md. The monument honors Confederates who fought for the South during the Civil War. The 13-foot tall, copper sculpture features a boy holding a Confederate flag and names the Talbot County men who joined the Confederacy and died in the war. The Talbot County Council voted to approve its removal in September. A group called Move the Monument Coalition raised $80,000 to relocate the statue to a private park in the care of Shenandoah Valley Battlefields Foundation, a nonprofit. The monument will go to Cross Keys Battlefield in Harrisonburg, Virginia, where it will remain. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) (Julio Cortez/AP)

EASTON, MD ・ 17 DAYS AGO