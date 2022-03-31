ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

How New ‘Billions’ Dynamic Duo Made Fans Fall in Love with Wags and Scooter — QA

By Steve Greene
IndieWire
IndieWire
 17 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LTlMu_0evET1dp00

Click here to read the full article.

Being on the set of “ Billions ” always keep you on your toes.

After playing the perky and hedonistic fan favorite Mike “Wags” Wagner for six seasons on the Showtime , David Costabile knows that better than just about anyone.

“There’s a responsibility that you have to the rest of the company to help them focus. If somebody starts fucking around, then everybody wants to start fucking around. There’s a time and a place for it, and there’s plenty of fucking around that we do. It’s just not when the cameras are rolling,” Costabile said.

That company now includes Daniel Breaker , who joined the “Billions” cast last season as ideal Wags foil Roger “Scooter” Dunbar, the second-in-command for Corey Stoll’s squeaky clean-seeming billionaire Michael Prince. Breaker came to the show with a strong stage pedigree, including three-year runs on both “The Book of Mormon” and “Hamilton.” Following the departure of series star Damian Lewis at the close of Season 5, Breaker now finds himself in the middle of another extended run, upped to a regular, integral part of the goings-on inside what is now Michael Prince Capital.

In a year of on-screen change for “Billions,” the emerging Wags-Scooter partnership has been a clear highlight. Watching Costabile and Breaker in their respective Zoom windows in a recent interview, as they alternate between sincere compliments and good-natured needling of each other, it’s clear how that eventual on-screen partnership emerged from an easy off-screen alliance. As exacting as this material can be sometimes, this pair has managed to have plenty of fun along the way. This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.

INDIEWIRE: The two of you have a lot more time together on screen than you did last season. Was that something that you found out when you got pages for Season 6 or was that something that Brian Koppelman and David Levien gave you the heads up on?

David Costabile: We sort of knew that was what the combo was going to become. Certainly in the very beginning, I found it very fun, their growing pains and their inability to communicate and them looking at each other like, ‘The fuck’s wrong with you?’ I actually think that as the season has gone on, you really get to see how much they value the other, because the other is going to do things that that other person doesn’t want to do. And they’re both very pleased with that. Scooter remains untouched from the dirt and Wags doesn’t have to do any of the work. So it’s the best of both worlds for both of them, really.

Both of you have plenty of theater experience. What parts of making “Billions” have that same energy?

DC: Most of the days, I would start by singing different songs from “ Passing Strange ,” and then asking Daniel pointed questions about that piece because I was such a fanboy. It was about the 15th day we had done it and he would just be like, “Can you please just stop?”

Daniel Breaker: It’s like Hour 12 that we’re filming and all of a sudden, he’s singing songs from “Passing Strange.”

DC: [singing] Listening is waiting….Now you are knee-deep…

DB: Still going strong! Season 7, he’s gonna have the choreography down.

DC: It’s not gonna stop. We haven’t even gotten to the end of the play yet.

DB: This is sort of a new experience for me on a show like this. I’ve done some TV and film here, but I’ve not had the opportunity, the lovely opportunity, to be able to live in a character and build a character. And I gotta say, David, I’m not blowing smoke up your ass because this is an interview. But I do find that David was very helpful in giving me the sort of freedom and the input and the guidance to live in the space freely. He had a certain level of understanding of things that helped me through this new process.

DC: There are so many of us on the show who have had lots of theater experience and been in long-running shows. Every day you’re coming in, you’re in this situation with the character and the clothes, and you keep coming back to it. And you’ve got to find more. That’s all there is. And if you have that facility, that interest, the relationships are only going to get deeper. You’re going to be able, as Breaker did, to walk right in and fit right in.

Daniel, when you got the part, did you go back and watch some Wags scenes to figure out where Scooter could find common ground and still be his own character?

DB: I try to avoid watching David’s work. [laughs]

DC: It’s a very smart idea. Very wise. It’s only gonna take you off track.

DB: The creators of the show clearly have an idea of where they want to go with these characters. But they also really embrace the natural traits or personalities or things that we like to contribute to the roles. The story was already telling itself naturally, just the way that David and I interact. I feel like they played off of that. They know that we have a good old time together.

Was there a scene when you felt like the two of you really locked in and found that dynamic that you were able to take forward?

DB: Yeah, when I ordered some really bad food, and we did the scene afterwards.

DC: That’s right! Every other day, we would decide what we’re going to get. And then he chose one day and I was like, ‘Well, that sounds good.’

DB: The cheapest, worst middle eastern food.

DC: Ate like pigs. And then we get to the quietest scene when we’re both having this moment listening to a Cat Stevens song. Literally, you could hear [ Costabile makes a stomach-gurgling noise that sounds like a feral cat ]. I was like ‘Wow. Ruined.’

DB: ‘Thanks, Breaker.’ We had to do reshoots, because some lines changed in that scene so it was all forgiven.

DC: You learned your lesson. No bad food.

DB: Yeah. More juice, less hummus.

David, you mentioned earlier the idea of keeping things fresh. How do you do that when you’re when you’re on Season 6 of playing the same character?

DC: It really does come from material and the writers really kill themselves to make it as fun as it can be for us. So I take great pleasure in saying the awful shit that I say and do. It’s spectacularly fun. Showtime did a ‘ Best of Wags ‘ cut of all of my atrocities. They even left some out and I was like, ‘How did you leave that atrocity? That’s disgusting , and you didn’t put it in?’ It’s a great wealth of riches for me and it’s always going to be fun to spark off. Almost everybody on our show — Daniel excluded — is a great person. And kind. We all get along really well. Nobody gets to have [what] we have, to work at home and be doing a television show that’s super good. We get to go home and we get to take our kids to school in the morning. And sometimes we can even have dinner with them.

DB: For me, coming from the recent theater marathon schedule, it’s so nice to have weekends. Even though the days are long, it’s just so nice that on the weekends my kids are like, ‘Thank God I remember I have a father.’

DC: And that changes who you are. When you’re on eight shows a week, that day off you get, you’re just crushed.

DB: And even the days when you have a show, you’re pacing yourself all morning, all afternoon, before you do a performance at night. So it’s so nice to just live in very nice suits.

It seems like at least once an episode the two of you walk into or across a room side by side. Have the two of you gotten better at syncing up your movements?

DB: Well, for a while there, I had to get used to the Battle of Arms Crossed or Arms in the Pocket. I feel like I was always doing what you were doing at any given moment and you were like, ‘What the fuck are you doing? Pick a different position. We look like twins.’ [laughs]

DC: The episode where we come in to Prince’s house and we’re walking in tandem down the hall, all of a sudden the director was like, ‘Can you come in faster?’ I turned to Breaker and I was like, ‘Get ready.’ I just went into top Wags speed and he was hopping, going ‘Come on? What are you doing?’  So I did pull back from the most rapid version.

When you’re working with someone who has as great comic timing as Daniel does, it’s easy. If both of you are listening, you just know immediately. For old vaudevillians, that’s what we look for. I was used to Damian [Lewis] but it’s also just like, ‘Well, he’s gone. So now I need a new partner.’ By now, it’s very fun and very easy to just fall into it.

The dialogue in the show feels like it can be a bit of a mouthful sometimes. Are there any passages that stick out in your mind as ones that you really had to work on?

DB: The first scene that I ever had with Paul Giamatti. I forgive him for going to Yale and not Juilliard, but I have a lot of adoration for Paul. It wasn’t until this season that I actually got to do a one-on-one scene with him. And again, being new in this part of the TV world, I didn’t realize that some of the script I had was like three weeks behind. It was a whole new rewrite. When we sat down to do this scene, I realized that I had these new double white pages or the double blue pages or whatever. And I was fucked . I’m sitting there in a full blown intense scene with Paul Giamatti. The whole time, I’m like ‘Whataremylines. Whataremylines. Whataremylines. Be cool, be confident. That’s Paul Giamatti. Know your lines in front of Paul Giamatti.’ So that was a more-than-stressful event.

DC: It is one of the things that I warned Daniel about when he first came. I was just like, ‘Our show is word perfect. There’s no improv. There’s no changing.’ I think I gave up at the end of Season 4 trying to add a word. I would try to add one word a season. And I got it down to one adverb at the end of Season 4, and I couldn’t get the adverb in. So I was like, ‘I give up. No more writing for me on the show.’ There are days when you wake up, and your mouth isn’t working as fast as it needs to work. And when we came back from Covid, I was like, ‘Do people talk this fast? I’m pretty sure I’ve never talked this fast. This is insane.’ It took weeks to thaw out your mouth and your tongue and your jaw.

It seems like one of the fun things about being in the cast of “Billions” is getting to do some of the on-location shoots. Are there ones that stand out to either of you?

DB: As a real foodie, in joining the show, I was really hoping that I’d be at a bunch of restaurants and then…Covid. So I’m hoping that maybe in Season 7, we’ll have a different world.

DC: I think Season 7, we’ll be able to bust back into the restaurants. Those are the good ones.

DB: We did have the Rodney Scott night with the good old pig.

DC: That was super fun. We shot at this place in Red Hook and then we got to eat with Rodney Scott and the food that he made. It was…sublime. That was really, really strong.

Assuming there aren’t any unexpected injuries or heart attacks for either of these characters, how long could you see yourself doing this?

DB: How long did “ER” run?

DC: Yeah, I think “Grey’s Anatomy” is on Season 55 now? Daniel is much more experienced in long runs than I am. I did 675 performances of ‘Titanic’ years and years and years ago. I don’t know if I can do 675, but what’s not to love about what I get to do? I love doing it and I like the people that I work with. There’s nothing else to hope for, really.

DB: There’s also just a lot of meat on that bone. With the writers on this show, there is a strong desire to always be present and slightly ahead of the game in terms of current events and news. In that respect, the show could really go on indefinitely because there’s always some new bullshit that’s happening in the world.

DC: Last time I looked, wealth disparity has not changed. I’m pretty sure the story is still alive.

DB: Yeah, we’re ready for a spinoff. If you want to just type that into this interview, just tell them that we’re ready.

“Billions” Season 6 airs Sunday nights at 9 p.m. on Showtime.

More from IndieWire Best of IndieWire

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
IndieWire
IndieWire

10K+

Followers

9K+

Posts

2M+

Views

Follow IndieWire and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
IndieWire

Oscars 2022 Review: An Embarrassing Low-Point, Not Only for What We’ll Remember

Click here to read the full article. The 2022 Academy Awards will always be remembered as “The Oscars When Will Smith Slapped Chris Rock.” As soon as the frightening assault occurred, its impact and infamy were inescapable. Something this ugly has never happened at the Oscars (not in my memory, at least), but any kind of unscripted curveball has a way of defining these telecasts. Last year’s ceremony was expected to be “The Pandemic Oscars” before it became “The Oscars When Chadwick Boseman Lost,” and the 2018 Academy Awards saw a “La La Land”-slide turn into “Moonlight, Actually” in its...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IndieWire

Elliot Page Is Navigating Brand-New Hollywood Territory, Complete with His Own Awkward Oscars Moment

Click here to read the full article. Though more dramatic snafus took center stage, Will Smith’s outburst wasn’t the only uncomfortable moment at this year’s Oscars ceremony. In lieu of the eight truncated crafts and short film categories (given out off-camera and then edited into the final broadcast), the off-kilter broadcast was punctuated by incongruent nods to hits of years past. Instead of fully celebrating this year’s recognized films, the Academy trotted out talent from films observing tenuous milestones, like the 28th anniversary of “Pulp Fiction” or 60 years of James Bond. It felt like the Oscars’ very own Sally Field...
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

‘Shining Girls’ Trailer: Elisabeth Moss Loses Her Grip on a Slipping Reality in Apple TV+ Mystery Series

Click here to read the full article. Memories are fragile, but nothing is quite as breakable as a slippery reality after surviving trauma. In “Shining Girls,” Elisabeth Moss stars as newspaper archivist Kirby, whose ambitions to become a journalist were halted following a brutal assault. Yet Kirby’s expertise with past newspaper clippings comes in handy after a recent murder mirrors her own attack, and she begins to unravel the century-long mystery behind multiple women’s deaths over decades, as the trailer hints. Apple TV+’s “Shining Girls” premieres April 29 with the first three episodes, followed by weekly installments. The eight-episode series is based...
TV SERIES
WBUR

Can love be color blind? How Netflix’s 'Love Is Blind' underscores complex racial dynamics

Even if you don’t watch it, chances are you’ve heard or seen something about Netflix’s franchise, “Love is Blind.”. Individuals go into a room, develop a relationship without seeing each other and some even agree to marry before meeting face-to-face. The engaged couples then spend about a month together before their wedding day — with one last chance to back out — at the altar.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Costabile
Person
David Levien
Person
Brian Koppelman
Person
Paul Giamatti
Person
Sacha Baron Cohen
Person
Daniel Breaker
Person
Cat Stevens
Person
Corey Stoll
Collider

How 'Pitch Perfect' Made Brittany Snow Fall in Love with Acting Again

Brittany Snow got her start in the industry at a very young age and has been adding one credit after the next to her filmography ever since. While Snow shows absolutely no signs of slowing down now — in fact, her latest film, X, could go on to be a personal favorite of 2022 - she did go through a period of time when personal growth had to take priority over acting.
MOVIES
IndieWire

Oscars 2022: What Viewers Didn’t See During the Pre-Show Crafts Awards Ceremony

Click here to read the full article. As TV coverage remained locked on red carpet arrivals at the 2022 Oscars Sunday afternoon, inside the Dolby Theatre the ceremony was already underway. At 4 p.m. P.T., Jason Momoa and Josh Brolin hosted what the Academy is calling “golden hour,” a 60-minute segment of the show that won’t air live. During that time, winners of eight categories gave acceptance speeches. That made “Dune” an early leader in overall awards for the night, with wins for Production Design, Editing, Original Score, and Sound. The winners from the eight categories — which also include Documentary...
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scooter#Wags#Years And Years#Showtime
IndieWire

Will Smith Breaks Silence on Oscar Slap, Apologizes to Chris Rock

Click here to read the full article. Will Smith has finally spoken out about “The Slap.” At 7:17 p.m. ET Monday night, he posted a statement on Instagram, which included an apology to Chris Rock, something which he neglected to do during his lengthy Best Actor acceptance speech at the Academy Awards Sunday. “Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted...
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Will Smith Wins Best Actor Oscar for ‘King Richard’ Following Unexpected Live TV Confrontation

Click here to read the full article. Will Smith won Best Actor in a Leading Role for his performance in “King Richard,” marking the first Oscar win in the three decade career of one of Hollywood’s biggest stars. The win came after a shocking moment in which Smith smacked Chris Rock after the comedian made a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith. He addressed the moment, which went viral immediately, in his speech. “Richard Williams was a fierce defender of his family,” Smith said. “In this time of my life, in this moment, I am overwhelmed by what God is calling on...
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Oscar Winners: ‘CODA’ Wins Best Picture — See the Full List

Click here to read the full article. After a long-haul awards season, the 94th annual Academy Awards happened at last. Hollywood’s biggest night saw Oscar statues doled out across 24 categories — though eight of those honors were, controversially, handed out in the hour before the ceremony. Tonight marked a moment of redemption for many of the most dogged Oscar campaigners, who’ve been on the awards circuit since the fall of 2021. The telecast this year features three hosts: Wanda Sykes, Regina Hall, and Amy Schumer. But whatever good came out of this evening’s “post”-pandemic Oscars was overshadowed by Best Actor winner...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
IndieWire

Sean Penn Claims He’ll ‘Smelt’ His Oscars in Public If Zelensky Isn’t Invited to Speak at Academy Awards

Click here to read the full article. One of the biggest questions looming over tonight’s Academy Awards is how the show will address Ukraine. In the midst of Russia’s unprovoked invasion of the nation, much of Hollywood has tried to show solidarity with Ukraine. Awards season has been full of stars wearing blue and yellow, and many winners have devoted part of their acceptance speech to talking about the war. While there will almost certainly be some kind of tribute, rumors began to swirl over the weekend that the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences was attempting to get Ukrainian...
CELEBRITIES
NME

The Strokes’ Julian Casablancas on the Will Smith Oscars slap: “I’m bummed no-one stood up for Chris Rock”

The Strokes frontman Julian Casablancas has waded into the row over Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars after he made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith. Many celebrities have come out to condemn Smith for his actions after he struck the comedian on-stage for saying that he couldn’t wait to see Pinkett Smith in “G.I. Jane 2”, alluding to her shaven head. The actor has been vocal about suffering from the autoimmune disease alopecia, sharing the effects of the condition with her followers on social media.
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Inside the Oscars Ceremony, Will Smith Drama Eclipsed Others That Never Made It on Camera

Click here to read the full article. When Will Smith slapped Chris Rock on the Oscars stage, many industry insiders attending the ceremony missed the action. They were at the bar. Everyone from Adam McKay to Apple and Focus executives were wandering the spiral floors of the Dolby Theatre, taking a break from the overlong show to schmooze, when Rock stepped out to introduce the documentary category; in the commercial break that followed, I found myself accosted by attendees begging for a recap when they missed the big moment. The big moment, of course, should have been Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson accepting his...
MOVIES
IndieWire

At This Year’s Oscars, Real Historical Achievements and Diverse Wins Were Overshadowed by Wild Antics

Click here to read the full article. For its 94th annual Academy Awards, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences first promised a return to normalcy. The Oscars ceremony would once again be held at Hollywood’s Dolby Theater after a single year at downtown LA’s Union Station. For the first time in four years, the show would welcome back hosts, with the comedic trio of Amy Schumer, Regina Hall, and Wanda Sykes stepping into the storied gig. Producer Will Packer assured big, fresh changes to increase ratings. But things were off on a bad foot from the start. First, there was...
ENTERTAINMENT
IndieWire

Oscar Nominations 2022: From ‘The Power of the Dog’ to ‘Drive My Car,’ See the Full List

Click here to read the full article. UPDATE: 7:00am ET on Sunday March 27 Since the nominations for the 94th Academy Awards were announced February 8, the Oscar race has evolved considerably. Back then it seemed like Netflix’s “The Power of the Dog” was the overwhelming frontrunner. But in the time since, “CODA” has surged dramatically, following rival streamer Apple TV+ going old school and screening the film frequently and judiciously for Academy voting members. IndieWire’s Editor-at-Large and awards expert Anne Thompson released her full list of predictions for the Oscar winners on Thursday, and she believes “CODA” will win best picture,...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 2 Oscar Teaser: Martin, Short, and Gomez Become Suspects

Click here to read the full article. “Only Murders in the Building” has been one of the most popular breakout sitcoms in recent memory, as the Hulu series does a charming job of parodying America’s obsession with true crime podcasts while proving that Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez make an unexpectedly delightful comedic trio. The show’s second season is set to be one of this summer’s most anticipated shows, and during the Oscars, fans got their first look at what’s to come with a new teaser trailer. “Only Murders in the Building” was originally conceived as a limited series,...
TV SERIES
IndieWire

‘Moon Knight’: 3 Elements That Make Marvel’s Latest Worth Watching

Click here to read the full article. The new Marvel and Disney+ series “Moon Knight” boasts a wealth of intriguing ideas that audiences should be excited about. The series follows shy museum worker Steven Grant (Oscar Isaac) who can’t seem to figure out why he’s sleepwalking. Unbeknownst to him, Steven is actually the superhero known as Moon Knight, who does away with evildoers at the behest of an Egyptian bird god. (Yes, really.) The whole thing is all sorts of weird and bizarre but that’s part of the series’ charm, which is heavy on just letting Oscar Isaac be Oscar...
TV SERIES
IndieWire

IndieWire

10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy