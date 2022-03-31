ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pontiac, IL

City pushes referendum for third time

By Erich Murphy, Pontiac Daily Leader
Although it has failed twice before, the City of Pontiac is hoping that the third time is a charm for its referendum for a 1 percent sales tax.

Two years ago, the measure to help raise money to fix the city's streets failed to win the voting residents' favor. The measure was put on the ballot of last April's election and came up short again of meeting approval, thus leaving the city with having to find other methods to get nicer roads.

Like before, Mayor Bill Alvey and City Administrator Bob Karls emphasize that this is considered the best option if street improvements are to be made. The referendum is a 1 percent tax that will be mostly paid by visitors to the community. It will appear on the June 28 primary ballot.

“The main thing is, to do the repairs and the replacements we need to do, we need more money,” Alvey recently told the Daily Leader. “The motor fuel tax funds that we get are specifically designated for streets and that money is not sufficient to meet all of our needs, so we need to augment the funds. The increased sales tax of 1 percent would get us a nice number, of which a great majority could be earmarked for streets, which would get us past our $300,000-$400,000 that we have every year.”

The cost of fixing streets cannot be covered by the motor fuel tax funds and the Transportation Renewal Funds, which totals approximately $470,000. There are 704 city blocks in town and at an average cost of about $100,000 per block, it would cost the city in the neighborhood of $70.4 million.

With this in mind, and adding a generous estimate of $500,000 in MFT, it would take the city about 140 years to get the work done. And, by that time, there would be need to make repairs again.

The referendum failed in 2020 by a 54-46 percentage margin. The off-year election of 2021saw the numbers move to 58.68-41.32 percent margin. Had it passed, Karls said that the city would have had the tax in place in 2021, there would have been $1,7 million more available to street repair and deal with other infrastructure issues. Add to that the MFT and RTF money, the money available would have been more than $2.1 million.

“Bigger projects take up money quicker, we've had the Indiana Avenue project and different things,” Alvey said. “We have several projects that are already on the books to do this year, including part of Mill Street and out at Bethany Lane, but we need to look at more areas and, subsequently, we need more money.”

A selling point is that it is projected that 75 percent of the money will be generated by people outside of the community. It is expected that those who come to Pontiac to shop and then go back home are the people who will be making the biggest contribution.

“As a resident, it seems to me that if we can get people from outside the community to pay for more than 75 percent of those improvements, that is certainly a lot better than any other revenue source that only the city residents play,” Karls said. “It's like getting a grant. When people from outside the area spend their money, we get the sales tax. It's like a grant.”

Karls and Alvey both said that the money raised from this tax will go to street work, but also other infrastructure projects.

“The council has said that it would be distributed throughout the community every years, they would take projects from each of the wards,” Karls said.

The primary items not affected by the proposed tax include groceries, pharmaceuticals and titled cars. What is covered includes gasoline, general merchandise such as apparel, furniture and household products, as well as dining out, among things.

Karls noted that the non-titled portion of automobiles — auto parts and gasoline, primarily — saw $271,000 was collected in 2020 and a jump to $411,000 was made to in 202. Karls called this the “Wally's Effect,” meaning that the growth of Wally's generated a lot of tax money.

“The sales tax is beneficial for a variety of reasons because we have to look at where this money comes from, and the studies show that the greatest amount of money from the sales tax actually doesn't come from the local population, it comes from outside,” Alvey said. “We're hoping to generate more funds, hopefully, for more infrastructure work.”

