ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salisbury, MD

Navy confirms 1 dead, 2 injured in plane crash near Chincoteague

By Rose Velazquez, Salisbury Daily Times
Delmarva Now | The Daily Times
Delmarva Now | The Daily Times
 17 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lJPvU_0evEStxV00

One crew member died and two more were injured when a Navy aircraft crashed Wednesday evening in the water near Chincoteague, according to a news release.

Naval Air Force Public Affairs said the E-2D Hawkeye crash occurred at about 7:30 p.m. The aircraft had been assigned to an East Coast Airborne Command and Control Squadron.

Maryland State Police rescued two crew members, transporting them to Wallops Island for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening.

A third crew member was found dead in the aircraft, according to Thursday morning's news release on the incident. The Worcester County Fire Department Dive Team supported the search and recovery effort.

The U.S. Coast Guard confirmed it received reports of a downed military aircraft at a crash site near Wildcat Marsh at about 7:32 p.m.

Background: Coast Guard confirms military plane crash near Chincoteague

A helicopter was dispatched from Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City and a 47-foot motor lifeboat was sent from Coast Guard Station Chincoteague to assist in responding to the scene, according to a spokesperson.

The Salisbury Fire Department and Ocean City Fire Department posted to social media that their dive teams were also called in to aid in the operation.

"A true team effort between varying county, State, Federal, and contractual agencies," the Salisbury Fire Department said in a statement.

The names of the two injured crew members are not being released due to privacy, and the name of the crew member who died is being withheld until next of kin has been notified.

This story will be updated.

This article originally appeared on Salisbury Daily Times: Navy confirms 1 dead, 2 injured in plane crash near Chincoteague

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
Delmarva Now | The Daily Times
Delmarva Now | The Daily Times

2K+

Followers

445

Posts

217K+

Views

Follow Delmarva Now | The Daily Times and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
WTOP

2 dead, 1 injured in crash near Hagerstown, Md.

Two people are dead and a third is injured following a crash east of Hagerstown, Maryland, just after midnight on Saturday, according to police. Maryland State Troopers from the Hagerstown Barrack responded to a car crash in the area of Jefferson Boulevard and Twin Springs Drive around 12:15 a.m. on Saturday and discovered two cars with significant damage with people still inside, police said.
HAGERSTOWN, MD
WSB Radio

Small plane crashes near Barrow County Airport, two injured

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — Barrow County Fire and Emergency Services confirmed that a small plane crashed near the Barrow County Airport on Friday morning. Barrow EMS Captain Scott Dakin said that the plane crashed around 241 Giles Road in Winder in a wooded area about a mile and a half from the airport. The crash caused a small fire that Barrow EMS put out.
BARROW COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ocean City, MD
Accidents
City
Ocean City, MD
Local
Maryland Accidents
City
Salisbury, MD
City
Accident, MD
Ocean City, MD
Crime & Safety
Salisbury, MD
Accidents
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Salisbury, MD
Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

Maryland Motorcyclist Ejected, Killed: Police

A motorcyclist died after losing control and being thrown from the bike at a high rate of speed in Anne Arundel County, authorities said. Delonta Lewis Hill, 23, of Brooklyn Park, was said to be speeding down Route 100 when he failed to negotiate a turn and was thrown off his motorcycle at the I-97 overpass, Anne Arundel County Police said.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Navy#Plane Crash#Military Aircraft#Command And Control#Traffic Accident#Air Force Public Affairs#Control Squadron#The U S Coast Guard#Coast Guard Air Station#State
Daily Voice

PA Dad Of Six Killed In Multi-Vehicle Crash Along Route 147

A central Pennsylvania dad was killed in a crash along state route 147 on Wednesday morning, authorities say. The crash happened when a 2021 Dodge Charger heading north— at a high rate of speed— on South River Road/PA 147 in Reed Township, failed to navigate a curve— crossing over the double yellow line— striking a southbound 2006 Chrysler Town and Country in the 1500 block of the road on Mar. 16 around 4:40 a.m., according to a release by Pennsylvania state police.
HALIFAX, PA
CBS Baltimore

Overnight Shootings In Baltimore Leave 22-Year-Old Dead, Another Man Injured

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — One man was killed and another was injured in two separate shootings that unfolded in southern Baltimore from late Sunday into early Monday morning, authorities said. The shootings played out roughly four hours and less than a mile apart, with the first being reported shortly before 11 p.m. in the 4200 block of Grace Court, according to the Baltimore Police Department. Officers responding to that shooting found paramedics providing first aid to 22-year-old Allan Howard, who had been shot, police said. Despite efforts to save his life, Howard died at the scene. Shortly after 3 a.m., officers were called to a separate report of gunfire in the 3800 block of 10th Street, police said. There they found a 32-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds. That victim was taken to an area hospital, where at last check he was listed in stable condition, according to police. As of Monday, Baltimore has seen 75 homicides and 149 non-deadly shootings this year, compared to 63 homicides and 108 non-deadly shootings for the same period last year, according to figures provided by police. Anyone with information about either of these shootings is asked to call city police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Virginian-Pilot

4,000 sailors, Marines join Kearsarge group deploying from Norfolk and heading across Atlantic

The USS Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group deployed Wednesday from Norfolk, headed south to pick up Marines from the 22 Marine Expeditionary Unit before heading across the Atlantic. On its way past Joint Base Little Creek-Fort Story, the Kearsarge, USS Arlington and USS Gunston Hall loaded the hovercrafts and landing craft that sailors use to move the Marines on and off beaches, as well as ...
NORFOLK, VA
Turnto10.com

Dredging underway to free 1000-foot grounded cargo ship in Chesapeake Bay

PASADENA, Md. (7News) – On Monday, officials with the U.S. Coast Guard began dredging work to free a cargo ship that's stranded in the Chesapeake Bay for more than a week now. USCG was notified around 9 p.m. last Sunday that a Hong Kong-flagged general container ship was leaving...
ECONOMY
KSLTV

Two injured in plane crash at Spanish Fork Airport

SPANISH FORK, Utah — Two people were taken to the hospital Saturday after a single-engine plane crashed at the Spanish Fork Airport. Lt. Cory Slaymaker with the Spanish Fork Police Department told KSL the aircraft got caught in the cross winds while landing. It went off the runway before hitting a ditch and flipping over.
SPANISH FORK, UT
CBS Philly

Delaware School Community Mourning Death Of Beloved Principal Who Died From Injuries Suffered In Motorcycle Crash In Newark

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — A school community in Wilmington is in mourning after the death of its beloved principal. He died Monday night from injuries he suffered in a motorcycle crash on Old Baltimore Pike in Newark. The school district has crisis counselors available for students and staff and community are just beginning to come to terms that their principal is gone. “It’s unimaginable, it’s almost unreal,” Lisa Brewington, a friend and colleague, said. Shock and disbelief are settling in that Dr. Terrance Newton, the principal of Warner Elementary School, was killed in a motorcycle crash. “The past couple of days have been really...
WILMINGTON, DE
Kearney Hub

Villager near China plane crash recalls explosion

A local villager living near the crash site of the China Eastern passenger jet recalls the sound of an explosion and strong odor in the moments after its crash. "There is no use to be afraid. I didn't know what it was, just heard an explosion and then guessed it was a plane crash," said Shi, who only gave his last name. Three days after the crash, rescuers continued their search to try to find the second black box from the aircraft that crashed with 132 people on board. Local villagers were also being enlisted to help deliver food and supplies, according to state broadcaster CCTV. The Boeing 737-800 was cruising at 29,000 feet (8,800 meters) when it suddenly nose-dived into a remote mountainous area on Monday, setting off a fire in the surrounding forest that could be seen in NASA satellite images.
ACCIDENTS
Delmarva Now | The Daily Times

Delmarva Now | The Daily Times

2K+
Followers
445
Post
217K+
Views
ABOUT

DelmarvaNow focuses on in-depth and breaking news, sports, things to do at the beach and features on Delmarva, including Salisbury Md., Ocean City Maryland, Delaware beaches and the Eastern Shore of Virginia.

 http://delmarvanow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy