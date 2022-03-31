Navy confirms 1 dead, 2 injured in plane crash near Chincoteague

One crew member died and two more were injured when a Navy aircraft crashed Wednesday evening in the water near Chincoteague, according to a news release.

Naval Air Force Public Affairs said the E-2D Hawkeye crash occurred at about 7:30 p.m. The aircraft had been assigned to an East Coast Airborne Command and Control Squadron.

Maryland State Police rescued two crew members, transporting them to Wallops Island for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening.

A third crew member was found dead in the aircraft, according to Thursday morning's news release on the incident. The Worcester County Fire Department Dive Team supported the search and recovery effort.

The U.S. Coast Guard confirmed it received reports of a downed military aircraft at a crash site near Wildcat Marsh at about 7:32 p.m.

A helicopter was dispatched from Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City and a 47-foot motor lifeboat was sent from Coast Guard Station Chincoteague to assist in responding to the scene, according to a spokesperson.

The Salisbury Fire Department and Ocean City Fire Department posted to social media that their dive teams were also called in to aid in the operation.

"A true team effort between varying county, State, Federal, and contractual agencies," the Salisbury Fire Department said in a statement.

The names of the two injured crew members are not being released due to privacy, and the name of the crew member who died is being withheld until next of kin has been notified.

This story will be updated.

