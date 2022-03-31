ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, IL

Youth dominates Canton track teams

By By Mike Trueblood for the Canton Daily Ledger
 17 hours ago
CANTON—Battling early spring weather, the Canton High School boys and girls track teams are still trying to evaluate their athletes as they get into the 2022 season.

The Canton girls have seen competition just once – at the Bloomington Indoor Invitational, and the Little Giants boys first meet scheduled for Thursday at Galesburg with Richwoods was in doubt due to inclement weather.

“We’re trying to get a feel of what we have and what events are going to suit our people and seeing where the pieces of the puzzle fit,” said Canton girls coach Ken Brant, starting his fourth season.

“I’ll know more after our first meet,” said Little Giants boys coach Mike Vollmar, in his 22nd season.

The Canton girls have just one senior on their roster – triple jumper Addi Postin – and just three juniors.

“We’re definitely going to be young,” said Brant. Eight of our 18 athletes are freshmen.

“Even among our freshmen and sophomores there are several first-time track athletes. We’re very, very inexperienced.”

Junior Karlee Zumstein led the Lady Giants at the Bloomington meet, taking second in the triple jump and sophomore Kiera Raker ran a 1:06 in the 400 to make her someone to watch.

“We’ve got some potential with some of our younger athletes,” added Brant. “We have some individuals who can do some things.:

The Little Giants boys can count eight seniors but just four juniors on their varsity roster.

“We had only 11 athletes last May and we started late,” said Vollmar of the pandemic impacted spring of 2021.

“Our freshman-sophomore class is looking good for the future.”

Junior high jumper Morgan Caho leads the Little Giants' returnees.

He finished third at sectional last season with a jump of 6-feet.

"We've got a nice group of sprinters," said Vollmar.

Among them are senior Colton Hess, senior Jaydon Fleisch, junior Drew Freeman and senior Avery Dry, who is recovering from injury.

"A couple of freshmen are looking good," said Vollmar. We've got some youth.

"We'll see how it goes."

Canton boys next track meet is scheduled Tuesday, 4 p.m. where they will host Morton and Metamora.

Rosters

Canton girls track

Seniors: Addi Postin. Juniors: Abbie Bouc, Erica Dailey, Karlee Zumstein. Sophomores: April Baker, Katelyn Franklin, Kiera Raker, Natalie Spiva, Emma Vanmiddlesworth, Kayla Zedric. Freshmen: Delainie Cain, Aliza Hankins, Jenaya Moore, Kelsi Peak, Avery Pigg, Kyle Rauch, Natalie Stufflebceam.

Canton boys track

Seniors: Eric Hedden, Colton Hess, James Davis, Jaydon Fleisch, Avery Dry, Ashton Hand, Gavin Eddy, Brady Smith. Juniors: Morgan Caho, Daniel Vollmar, Drew Freeman, Jarrod Robert-Seymour. Sophomores: Jace Emery, Andre Schappagah, Carter Hart, Max Marinich, Wayne Calvert, Hunter Grubb, Ian Kosier, Zack Lingenfelter, Bridge Halladay, Grant Kessler. Freshmen: Cody Evans, Louis Fournier, Alex Cobos, Brody Braden, Noah Buhl, Dane Watts, Evan Nichols, Wyatt Jones, Dimitri Picco, Dylan Jones.

