Nominations sought for Luthy Stars and Stripes Volunteer Award

By Deb Robinson, Canton Daily Ledger
 17 hours ago
CANTON—Charles and Barbara Luthy have been strong supporters of the Canton High School Band program for many years, giving of both their time and money.

The P&O Band Club wanted to show their appreciation to the Luthys and have established an annual award in their honor.

This award will be given to one P&O Band member who meets all the requirements.

The award recipient cannot be an officer of the club. The officers of the club along with Ms. Haas will be the review committee. The award will be presented at the spring band concert April 28.

Please review the requirements and submit your nominations via Facebook messenger to the band page or Amy Allard with your nominations for this year's recipient by April 25.

Requirements include:

1. Displays a positive attitude toward the band program.

2. Has given selflessly to the band program this past year.

3. Has volunteered for two or more events this past year.

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Canton, IL from Canton Daily Ledger.

